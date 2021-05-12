'Hamilton', 'The Lion King', 'Wicked' Set to Reopen Broadway in September

Movie

The stage musicals due to return to the Great White Way when New York's famous theatre district reopens this coming fall following a shutdown due to pandemic have been revealed.

AceShowbiz - The cast of "Hamilton", "The Lion King", and "Wicked" will return to Broadway to perform in front of live audiences again.

Producers of the hit show, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, announced on Tuesday (11May21) it will return to Manhattans Richard Rodgers Theatre when Broadway reopens 14 September.

Fellow Tony Award-winning musicals "The Lion King" and "Wicked" announced they will also return to their respective homes, at the Minskoff Theatre and at the Gershwin Theatre, on the same day.

Cast members from each production; Krystal Joy Brown from "Hamilton", Alexandra Billings from "Wicked", and L. Steven Taylor from "The Lion King" - all appeared on ABCs "Good Morning America" on Tuesday to announce the news.

"This rare alliance between three of Broadways fan-favorites sends a message that Broadway is united in it's commitment to ending a devastating period of hardship for the tens of thousands who make their living directly on Broadway shows and the tens of thousands in dependent industries," read a joint press release, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"Hamilton", "The Lion King", and "Wicked" have been Broadways most popular shows. New York's famous theatre district was particularly hard-hit during the coronavirus pandemic, which saw 31 productions shut down since last March (20), including eight shows in previews and another eight in rehearsals.

Tickets for the shows are now on sale at ticketmaster.com.

Also, musicals "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations" will be among the first wave of shows returning to Broadway in September (21), when theatres re-open following the pandemic lockdown.

Broadway venues have been dark since March, 2020, but in recent days, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced restrictions will be lifted in September and shows will be able to return.

"Mrs. Doubtfire" - the stage musical revamp of Robin Williams beloved comedy about a cross-dressing nanny, will begin previews on 21 October (21) at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, with an official opening night on 5 December.

The musical played just three preview performances in 2020 before the industry-wide shutdown.

Directed by Jerry Zaks, the show stars Rob McClure in the title role.

Temptations musical "Ain't Too Proud" has also announced plans for it's return to the Broadway stage - it will resume performances on 16 October at the Imperial Theatre. The production opened in March 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Casting for the Broadway return will be announced in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the first national touring production of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations" will launch at the end of 2021.