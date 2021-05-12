 
 

Drew Barrymore Abandons Dream House in Los Angeles to Get Kids Closer to Their Dad

The actress-turned-talk show host reveals she moves from Los Angeles to New York to keep the family unit intact as the father of her two children lives in the Big Apple.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore decided to leave her Los Angeles roots and move to New York so her two children could maintain a close relationship with their father.

The "50 First Dates" star refused to allow her 2016 marriage split from Will Kopelman to destroy their family unit with their daughters Olive, eight, and Frankie, seven, so when her ex relocated to the Big Apple, she decided it was in her kids' best interest to do the same.

"I thought when I had kids, I wanted this really stable home," Drew told Oprah Winfrey on her "Your Life in Focus" virtual series. "Two parents was the goal."

"I ended up finding myself in divorce," she continued. "Their dad moved to New York, I didn't want my children to be away from their father and I love his family. We're very close, and even though we had a divorce, we said, 'Let's not misstep. Let's just carry on like we are a family because we are a family.' "

"For the first time in my life I thought, 'I know what family is and I'm not giving up on that,' " added Drew, who famously endured a troubled childhood and was emancipated at 14.

However, having to abandon her dream California home, which she had lived in for two decades, was tough for the actress-turned-talk show host.

"It was the home I built for myself. I'd had it for 20 years. It was the home I swore would be my kids,' " Drew said. "It was as hard as the divorce itself... I was doubling down on the giving up of the dream."

It was only after settling down in New York that Drew realised the location of her home no longer mattered.

"I've now figured out what the definition of home is. It's wherever we are, it's wherever I am with my kids," she smiled.

Drew feels so strongly about her new outlook on life, she's had those exact sentiments tattooed onto her forearm.

She recently had the inking done live on her "The Drew Barrymore Show" and subsequently showed off the finished work, which reads, "home is where we are," alongside an image of a bird.

"Wherever life takes you, if you're lucky enough to be alongside people you love, then to me, that became the definition of home," she explained at the time.

Drew's extended family is set to grow a little bigger in the near future - Kopelman recently became engaged to Alexandra Michler, Vogue's director of fashion development.

