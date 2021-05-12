Katy Perry in Awe of 'Incredible Selfless' Nurses After Experiencing Their Care During Labor

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Daisies' singer describes medical health workers as 'angels' as they cared for her and her newborn baby after she gave birth in a hospital during Covid-19 pandemic.

May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry has hailed the nurses who helped deliver her daughter as "angels."

The 36-year-old singer gave birth to Daisy Dove - her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom - in August (20), and has now heaped praise on the hospital staff who helped to bring the tot into the world during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Katy will be performing for healthcare workers and military heroes as part of "Northwell Health's Side by Side: A Celebration of Service" event over Memorial Day (31May21) weekend in the U.S., and she has spoken about her "positive" experience dealing with frontline care workers last year.

Speaking to People magazine ahead of her performance, she said, "(Being pregnant) was the first time I had ever experienced nurses because I'd never been to the hospital. I had no idea how to surrender, but you definitely have to surrender after you have a baby. I didn't know what I was surrendering into - I just did, and I was like, 'Wow, these nurses are literally angels.' "

"I really thought it was amazing that there were actually such incredible selfless angels out there that are working in healthcare. It was so positive. They've been under a lot of intense stress."

The "Daisies" singer recently met virtually with a couple of Marines as part of the benefit concert, and said she is passionate about helping veterans gain access to mental health tools.

"On tour I work with the Navy, the army or the Marines, and I've seen some effects of (serving)," she continued. "In my own way, I have tried to help in providing tools like transcendental meditation and stuff like that. (Northwell Health) actually also provides that, and it's now nice to know I can help direct (veterans) to this resource."

And Katy can't wait to get back on stage.

"I really enjoyed being with my family, and every day when you have a baby they've changed," she smiled. "You come home, and if you've gone away from them a whole day when I get to work, I come home and her face has changed. I'm like, 'What?!' These moments are really special and it goes by so quickly, so I'm just really trying to stay present."

"I'm excited to take the stage at the end of the year and create a show in Vegas. I'm right in the middle of that, and I know that's going to be fun. I think we're headed to a Roaring '20s! Everyone is going to want to celebrate and party and enjoy."