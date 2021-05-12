 
 

David Oyelowo Stunned as He Gets Rave Review From Steven Spielberg for His Directorial Debut

David Oyelowo Stunned as He Gets Rave Review From Steven Spielberg for His Directorial Debut
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Apega
Movie

The 'Selma' actor was surprised by the praise he received from the 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' helmer for his first directorial project 'The Water Man'.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor David Oyelowo was left speechless after receiving glowing feedback for his feature-length directorial debut "The Water Man" from his filmmaking idol Steven Spielberg.

The "Selma" star steps behind the camera for the new project, about a boy who embarks on a quest to find the mythical title character of the film when his mother falls ill with cancer, and he sent the finished movie to Spielberg in the hopes of impressing the Hollywood icon behind his childhood favourite, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial".

However, Oyelowo, who also portrays the kid's dad, didn't expect the director to be so full of praise for his work.

"I managed to get my film to him. He watched The Water Man and wrote back to me, and said, 'You're a fine director and a really good storyteller,' " he recalled on America's "The Drew Barrymore Show" as he shared the story with the child star of "E.T."

"I was just like, 'Oh, my goodness! Life is so weird!' "

  See also...

Winning Spielberg's approval was a big bonus for Oyelowo, who was already feeling blessed to have another Hollywood mogul on board as an executive producer in Oprah Winfrey, his co-star in "The Butler" and "Selma", which she also produced.

"My relationship with her began with us playing mother and son (in The Butler), and that relationship sort of bled beyond being in front of the camera," he explained.

"She just continued to be a sort of mother figure in my life, a great source of advice for me, advocacy for me, encouragement for me. We share a sensibility and she's just been one of my life's greatest blessings..."

"And then in terms of The Water Man, it was something... I told her I was passionate about, and she said, 'Look, I'm gonna do everything I can to help you realise this dream.' "

"The Water Man" co-stars Lonnie Chavis as the young lead, with Rosario Dawson playing his movie mother. The cast also boasts Alfred Molina and Maria Bello.

You can share this post!

Seth Rogen Caught on Camera Peeing in Bottle, Tempted to Join Scientology After Tom Cruise's Pitch

Katy Perry in Awe of 'Incredible Selfless' Nurses After Experiencing Their Care During Labor

Related Posts
David Oyelowo Admits Struggle in Explaining Death of George Floyd to Youngest Son

David Oyelowo Admits Struggle in Explaining Death of George Floyd to Youngest Son

David Oyelowo's Wife Struggled at First Christmas Dinner with His Nigerian Family

David Oyelowo's Wife Struggled at First Christmas Dinner with His Nigerian Family

David Oyelowo Cries as He Recalls Oprah Winfrey's Care for His Late Mother in Hospital

David Oyelowo Cries as He Recalls Oprah Winfrey's Care for His Late Mother in Hospital

David Oyelowo Takes the Lead in Showtime's 'The President Is Missing'

David Oyelowo Takes the Lead in Showtime's 'The President Is Missing'

Most Read
David Tennant to Reunite With 'Good Omens' Co-Creator in 'The Amazing Maurice'
Movie

David Tennant to Reunite With 'Good Omens' Co-Creator in 'The Amazing Maurice'

Tom Welling Would Love to Return as Superman for DC Movie

Tom Welling Would Love to Return as Superman for DC Movie

Jason Statham's 'Wrath of Man' Leads Box Office as Summer Movie Season Has a Slow Start

Jason Statham's 'Wrath of Man' Leads Box Office as Summer Movie Season Has a Slow Start

Tom Cruise Allegedly Sends Back His Golden Globes as a Protest Against HFPA's Lack of Diversity

Tom Cruise Allegedly Sends Back His Golden Globes as a Protest Against HFPA's Lack of Diversity

Gal Gadot Admits Joss Whedon Threatened to Make Her Career Miserable

Gal Gadot Admits Joss Whedon Threatened to Make Her Career Miserable

Tom Cruise Forced to Take Action When Dealing With Trespassers on 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set

Tom Cruise Forced to Take Action When Dealing With Trespassers on 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set

Dave Bautista Praises James Gunn for Looking at Him as Performer Instead of Wrestler

Dave Bautista Praises James Gunn for Looking at Him as Performer Instead of Wrestler

Rege-Jean Page Plays Down James Bond Rumors as 'a Procedural Thing'

Rege-Jean Page Plays Down James Bond Rumors as 'a Procedural Thing'

2022 Golden Globes Gets Canceled as NBC Calls HFPA to Do It Right Amid Diversity Outcry

2022 Golden Globes Gets Canceled as NBC Calls HFPA to Do It Right Amid Diversity Outcry

Tom Cruise on Filming 'Mission: Impossible 7' Amid Pandemic: I Am Responsible for Thousands of Jobs

Tom Cruise on Filming 'Mission: Impossible 7' Amid Pandemic: I Am Responsible for Thousands of Jobs

First 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Trailer Highlights the Birth of Supervillain

First 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Trailer Highlights the Birth of Supervillain

Dave Bautista Added to the Cast of 'Knives Out' Sequel

Dave Bautista Added to the Cast of 'Knives Out' Sequel

HFPA Announces Two-Month Set of Reforms After 2022 Golden Globes Cancellation

HFPA Announces Two-Month Set of Reforms After 2022 Golden Globes Cancellation