Seth Rogen Caught on Camera Peeing in Bottle, Tempted to Join Scientology After Tom Cruise's Pitch

WENN/Instar/Mario Mitsis Celebrity

The 'This Is the End' actor recalls taking desperate measures to relieve himself and being tempted to join Scientology when meeting the 'Mission: Impossible' actor.

May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise may have CCTV footage of Seth Rogen peeing in a Snapple bottle.

The 39-year-old actor and his producer pal Judd Apatow met the Hollywood icon in the mid-2000s, shortly after Tom and Katie Holmes had welcomed their daughter Suri, and he has recalled details of their "odd" encounter, which included the "Mission: Impossible" star making a "tempting" Scientology pitch and Seth taking desperate measures to relieve himself before going inside.

"I was driving up to his house. I had to pee so bad. I was nervous to meet him anyway. I didn't want to meet him and be like, 'Hi, nice to meet you. Can I pee? Can I use your bathroom?' " Seth told "The Howard Stern Show".

"It was going to be an awkward first interaction, so he had this really long snaking driveway leading to his house ... I stopped halfway up the driveway, kind of in the woods, above Sunset Boulevard, and I peed in a Snapple bottle in my car. And then I sealed the bottle and left it there."

However, Seth soon realised that his act of desperation may not have gone unnoticed.

"As I was leaving the meeting, I was snaking back down the driveway and, as I was passing the exact spot that I peed in, I noticed a red light in the woods. And there was a security camera literally pointed exactly at where I was peeing," he explained.

Seth subsequently joked that the tape is now being kept in a file "of Tom Cruise's blackmail."

During their meeting, the group also discussed Tom's faith in Scientology, with the "Top Gun" star reportedly feeling as though his beliefs had been unfairly undermined by rumours and speculation.

Seth shared, "I'll never forget the wording he used ... 'It's like with Scientology,' he said, 'If you let me just tell you what it was really about ... just give me like 20 minutes to, like, really just tell you what it was about, you would say, 'No f**king way. No f**king way.' "

The "This Is the End" actor admitted he worried he was too "weak-willed" not to be tempted by the religion so was thankful Judd intervened.

"Thank god Judd was like, 'Eh, I think we're good. Let's just talk about movies and stuff,' " Seth recalled. "If I was there alone, I would be singing a very different tune right now."