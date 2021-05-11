 
 

Torrey DeVitto Gushes About Mad Love for Chicago Cubs Manager

Just days after getting tongues wagging by posting a photo of David Ross, the 'Chicago Med' actress confirms rumors that she is dating the 'Dancing with the Stars' alum.

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Torrey DeVitto has made her romance with Chicago Cubs manager David Ross Instagram official.

The "Chicago Med" actress took to the photo sharing site on Saturday, May 8 to share a snap with her new man, following recent rumors they were an item.

"Love him madly," Torrey captioned the black and white selfie of herself giving David a kiss on the check, along with a red heart emoji.

The couple got tongues wagging when she attended a Cubs game in Cincinnati and shared a photo of David from the dugout, drawing a red heart around his head. Her post got her former "Pretty Little Liars" co-star Brant Daugherty asking her in the comment section why she was in Cincinnati.

In her response to Brant, the 36-year-old referred to David as her boyfriend. She wrote in reply, "My boyfriend's team was playing in Cincinnati this weekend! The river walk was beautiful! Loved it!"

David was previously married to his high school sweetheart Hyla Ross from 2005 to 2020. They share daughters Landri and Harper and son Cole.

Meanwhile, Torrey was married to "The Vampire Diaries" actor Paul Wesley from 2011 to 2013. Most recently, she was in a relationship with Will Estes. She first teased about her romance with the "Blue Bloods" actor in May 2020, and went public about it in October that same year.

About her relationship with Will, Torrey at the time told UsWeekly, "We like to keep pretty private about our plans and what we do and stuff. So I don't want to speak too much on it, but yeah, it's pretty incredible." The two have since parted ways, and deleted photos of each other from their social media accounts.

