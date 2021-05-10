Chris Martin Still Tries to Clear Name From Stealing Accusation From First Day of Work as Cashier

WENN/Instar Celebrity

During an 'Unpopular Opinion' segment of BBC Radio 1 show, the Coldplay frontman recalls a particular incident that happened during his time working at Kwik Save supermarket.

AceShowbiz - Chris Martin was once accused of stealing. When appearing as a guest on BBC Radio 1 alongside bandmate William Champion, the Coldplay frontman recalled his first day working as a cashier at a supermarket and tried to clear his name from accusation of him stealing from the cash register.

Taking part in the "Unpopular Opinion" segment, the 44-year-old first opened up to host Greg James, "I used to work at a supermarket called Kwik Save in the late 1990s." He continued, "I don't drink or smoke or do the lottery so they put me on the alcohol and cigarette counter where they sell scratch cards and it somewhat put me off."

"Only my manager would remember me from then, he accused me of stealing on my first day," the "Fix You" singer continued recalling. "He said the till was £30 down and not to let it happen again." While the incident took place decades earlier, he still tried to clear up his name by pointing out, "I didn't gosh darn it. I didn't steal it - I'd like to go on record."

Elsewhere in the interview, Chris also recounted the side effect of being dumped by his first love. The "Yellow" singer spilled, "I got dumped once and it's when my addiction to chocolate began. This is 1994 and I was quite religious and I didn't necessarily know what to do in terms of relationships."

The boyfriend of actress Dakota Johnson went on to share, "A young woman had very kindly agreed to go out with me but after not such a long time she took me to the cafe and I had just got some mini eggs from the supermarket - who doesn't love mini eggs?"

The singer who shares two children with actress Gwyneth Paltrow further recounted, "She sat me down and said 'I don't think this is working so let's just be friends.' " He then jokingly said, "And I said 'well at least I've got chocolate.' "