Gwyneth Paltrow Admits to Going 'Totally Off the Rails' During Quarantine by Drinking Every Night

The Oscar-winning actress, who founded a wellness and lifestyle brand called Goop, also reveals in a new interview that she was craving cigarettes again when drinking.

May 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow confessed she had a hard time staying healthy during COVID-19 lockdown. In a revealing new interview, the "Iron Man" actress admitted to going "totally off the rails" during quarantine by drinking alcohol every night.

The 49-year-old made the honest confession when speaking to The Mirror. "I drank alcohol during quarantine. I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. I went totally off the rails," she first divulged.

Gwyneth, who founded a wellness and lifestyle brand called Goop, acknowledged that drinking "multiple drinks seven nights a week" is "not healthy." She then added, "I love whiskey and I make this fantastic drink called the Buster Paltrow, which I named after my grandfather who loved whiskey sours."

"And it's this great quinoa whiskey from this distillery in Tennessee with maple syrup and lemon juice. It's just heaven," the ex-wife of Chris Martin continued. "I would have two of those every night of quarantine."

Although she did not get "like, black-out" drunk, Gwyneth revealed that she was craving cigarettes again when drinking. "I miss it," the former "Glee" star said of her past smoking habit.

Gwyneth's revelation came two months after she admitted to gaining 14 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. "I was absolutely no holds barred," she first said at the In Goop Health - The At-Home Summit in March.

"I gained 14 pounds and my gut was a mess. But I just didn't want to do anything about it, really," she further spilled. "I felt like my wine and my pasta and biscuits and crackers and cheese were getting me through."

However, Gwyneth was determined to change her diet after experiencing some inflammation in her body. She decided to apply "Intuitive Fasting" on January 3. About how she felt after doing the diet program, she explained, "Now I'm starting to feel so good that I'm like, yeah, like, I would drink if I could, maybe, but not seven days a week anymore. I don't want to go back to that."