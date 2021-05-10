John Travolta Shares Sweet Messages for 'Dearest' Late Wife Kelly Preston on Mother's Day

WENN/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

AceShowbiz - She is always remembered. John Travolta penned a heartfelt tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston in honor of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 9. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a sweet message to Kelly, who died last July.

"Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known," Travolta wrote alongside family pictures. "We love and miss you. Happy Mother's Day."

In the first snap, the "Grease" star and Kelly were seen posing in a bed their daughter Ella and son Benjamin as they were all twinning in white. The other picture, meanwhile, featured Kelly holding their son Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16. The trio were smiling happily in the picture.

Kelly passed away on July 12, 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Mourning her passing, John worth on Instagram at the time, "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side," he continued. "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

Fellow stars also paid tribute to Kelly. Kirstie Alley wrote on Twitter, "Kelly...you are Hawaii and I am Kansas. The perfect combination for best friends. I love you forever Shooster...so here's to 'until we meet again somewhere.' "

Arnold Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, tweeted, "Kelly Preston was extraordinary. I was lucky enough to star with her and direct her, and her talent was off the charts. She had such a big heart, she was a wonderful wife and mother, and my thoughts are with John and the whole family."