Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Many on social media believe that the actress, who played Cosby's wife Clair Huxtable on 'The Cosby Show', is not responsible for his sexual assault conviction.

May 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Phylicia Rashad has had her fans rallied behind her. Shortly after she and her character on "The Cosby Show" Clair Huxtable were accused as "enablers" of convicted rapist Bill Cosby, the actress was defended by her online devotees.

The 72-year-old received loving tributes from many on Twitter as they celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, May 9. One person in particular, however, slammed her and her TV character by tweeting, "Claire Huxtable was an enabler of the longest and most prolific drug rape predator in U.S. history, Bill Cosby."

"Everyone on set knew he was a sadistic predator. Everyone," the troll went on claiming in a since-deleted post. "Seventy-five women drugged and raped by Cosby and he got away with it because of enablers."

Phylicia Rashad was accused as an 'enabler' of convicted rapist and her former co-star Bill Cosby.

While Rashad has yet to respond to the troll's statement, her fans were quick to jump into her defense. One in particular pointed out, "Neither Claire Huxtable or Phylicia Rashad are responsible for Bill Cosby's actions. She was his co worker and employee not his supervisor or co conspirator in his crimes."

The support did not stop there. Many came forward with one arguing, "You picked the wrong goddamn day to come for Phylicia Rashad! (You deleted your tweet too late.) 'Lisa Talmadge, disrespecting Black America's mom on Mother's Day will not be tolerated ~ Why I have hesitant support of white feminists.' " Someone else added, "Lisa Talmadge is BLOCKED because she got the dog ass nerve to come for Phylicia Rashad on Mother's Day of all day."

Although people believe that Rashad is not responsible for her on-screen husband's actions, she defended him back in 2015 when he was slapped with rape accusations. "Forget these women," she told Showbiz 411 at that time. "What you're seeing is the destruction of a legacy. And I think it's orchestrated. I don't know why or who's doing it, but it's the legacy. And it's a legacy that is so important to the culture."

"Someone is determined to keep Bill Cosby off TV," she further stated. "And it's worked. All his contracts have been canceled." She added, "This show represented America to the outside world. This was the American family. And now you're seeing it being destroyed. Why?"

Rashad, however, has clarified her "forget those women" remark. "That was a misquote. That is not what I said. What I said is, 'this is not about the women. This is about something else. This is about the obliteration of legacy,' " she said.

Cosby himself is currently serving a three of 10-year prison sentence after he was found guilty in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University staff member Andrea Constand in 2004.