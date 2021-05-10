 
 

Anna Faris Struggled to Understand Why Son Was Born Prematurely Despite Her Healthy Pregnancy

The 'What's Your Number?' actress recalls searching for an answer as to why she gave birth to her son Jack prematurely despite seemingly having a healthy pregnancy.

  • May 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Anna Faris struggled to understand why her son was born prematurely.

The actress welcomed her son Jack with ex-husband Chris Pratt in August 2012 and, although she felt "healthy and happy" during her pregnancy, her son arrived seven weeks early.

She said, "I was surprised that for my first pregnancy I was somewhat energetic and I didn't experience any nausea. So when I woke up in the middle of the night in a small puddle of fluid, I truly didn't have any idea what to do."

The "Overboard" star immediately went to the hospital and felt "in shock" when the doctors told her she wouldn't be leaving without giving birth.

And after bringing her son home, Anna admitted she couldn't understand what had happened to make Jack arrive early.

  See also...

She added, "The day came when I got to take Jack home, and the first years were filled with doctor's appointments, five surgeries, physical therapy, a lot of laughter - because Jack was and is the most adorable cutest thing I could ever have imagined."

"My mind would constantly return to the why. 'Why did my water break?' So of course I tried to look for answers. I asked my doctor if my dream could have caused my water to break."

"I asked her if the baby's nails could have torn the sack, I asked her if my sack was lacking something, if I ran too much, if I ran too little. I did gain 60 lbs - I was up to 160, and my doctor suggested at one point that I ease up on maple bars."

But Anna soon realised there isn't always a reason for premature birth, and now wants to help raise awareness for GAPPS (the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth).

Speaking during a virtual event for the non-profit, she said, "I couldn't stop searching. I was asking her if the geriatric thing had something to do with it, if the cold cuts that I ate… I couldn't turn off my own hamster wheel in searching for answers."

"The truth is, in many of these cases, we have no idea why this happens... GAPPS' No. 1 goal is prevention. And in order to prevent premature births, we need answers."

