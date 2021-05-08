 
 

Jake Gyllenhaal Spotted Walking Hand-in-Hand With Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu During Rare Public Outing

WENN/Instagram/Joseph Marzullo
The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' actor is keeping a low profile while cozying up to his longtime French girlfriend during their casual stroll in New York City.

  • May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jake Gyllenhaal has made a rare public appearance with longtime girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu. Having been keeping his romance away from the spotlight, the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" actor was seen walking hand-in-hand with the French model during a casual stroll in New York City.

The 40-year-old actor was captured together with his 25-year-old girlfriend on Thursday, May 6. For the Manhattan outing, he was seen wearing a navy blue jacket over a gray shirt and a black Polo shirt. He completed his look with blue trousers and a pair of white sneakers. His partner, in the meantime, donned a puff jacket over a dark blue shirt and low-heeled black boots. They wore matching black face masks.

Jake and Jeanne in NYC.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu were seen together in New York City.

  See also...

The "Nightcrawler" actor first sparked dating rumors with the model over two years ago. Back in December 2018, a source close to the actor told claimed that the two have been dating since June. At the time, the insider said, "Jeanne is very mature for her age. She's quirky, smart and loves history, reading; she's a really great and well-rounded person."

The source added, "She and Jake really took things slow, but are now pretty serious." Less than a week later, Jake and Jeanne were photographed together in Paris, France. During their casual stroll in the City of Love, the model was seen holding onto the actor's arm.

Despite the spotting, Jake might not go public with the romance. Back in 2017, he talked about his discomfort in getting the attention on his love life. He told The Guardian at the time, "I think when you're in a relationship, you are constantly scrutinized, your friends are scrutinized, but... I would love to not talk about my personal life."

Jake was previously linked romantically to Reese Witherspoon, Kirsten Dunst and Natalie Portman. His personal life came under the prying eyes of the media when he dated Taylor Swift for a few months in 2010. The two split in early 2011.

