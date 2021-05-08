Jake Paul Unfazed Despite Being Banned From Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Fight

Instagram Celebrity

The 24-year-old YouTube personality is not allowed to watch the June 6 fight at the stadium after he got into a physical altercation with the legendary boxer in a press conference.

AceShowbiz - Jake Paul refused to be bothered by reports about him being banned from Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather, Jr.'s fight. After his big brother delivered the bad news to him, the YouTube star declared that he didn't care.

In a video shared by Logan on his Instagram Story, he first told Jake, "They're not letting you into the fight. You're literally banned from the Hard Rock Stadium on June 6." In response to his statement, his 24-year-old sibling coolly replied, "Swipe up, I'll buy the fight. I don't care."

The news came after Jake and Floyd were involved in a brawl at a Miami press conference on Thursday, May 6. On what caused the tussle, the former previously confronted the 44-year-old during an interview for calling him and his brother "fake fighters." He then snatched the boxing champ's hat before the latter and his securities ran after him.

Following the incident, the internet personality divulged that his eye got punched. Taking to Twitter, he divulged, "honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action. 1 of Floyd's 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye. RESPECT!!"

Despite the chaos, Logan was not upset with Jake, saying that the latter is "kind of doing my job for me." In an interview with MMA Junkie, Logan also admitted that his sibling told him already that he would steal Floyd's hat. However, he claimed to have told his younger brother not to do so.

"This s**t is so personal. This s**t is so f**king personal. I thought this s**t was gonna be kind of cute, go and put on a good show," the 26-year-old went on. "It's gonna be a f**king fight, bro. It's gonna be a war. Floyd did look pretty emotional. He was angry."