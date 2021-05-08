Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Pop Smoke's older brother Obasi Jackson has addressed the new details, which were revealed during a preliminary hearing, about the circumstance of his brother's murder last year. Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, May 7, Obasi believed that "somethings not right about this case!"

As to why he thought so, Obasi explained, "The info not matching and ppl moving crazy." Referring to the "For the Night" spitter, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, he promised, "Bashar on God we getting to the bottom of it."

Expressing his feelings for his late brother, Obasi added, "I'm sorry da real wasn't with you. I'm sorry you said niggas would shoot back and they didn't. I'm sorry you thought n***as would fight for you and they're not even doing that in death. It seems you were more valuable alive. Everybody gets mad when I speak up cause it threatens [their] position in this gang shit. Since you been away pop, people's love have been M.I.A."

Meanwhile, in the caption, Obasi penned, "On God we gon figure this out @realpopsmoke. I tried to warn you bout this gang s**t... I should've tried harder. It's not fair how they doing you and I'm not allowing people to say they love you without proper recognition to you or the family!!!"

His post arrives after more details of Smoke's final moments were revealed during a hearing for one of the murder suspects on Thursday, May 6. According to LAPD detective Christian Carrasco, the slain rapper was ambushed by masked men when he was in the shower at an Airbnb in Los Angeles on February 19, 2020.

They went in to the house through the curtains of a second-story balcony. One of them allegedly pressed a black semiautomatic firearm to the forehead of a woman who was with Smoke in his bedroom that night, while the others rushed into the adjoining bathroom.

The woman claimed she heard "a struggle coming from the shower area and heard Mr. Jackson screaming. Mr. Jackson ran out of the bathroom and then she heard a loud pop and [heard] Mr. Jackson fall to the ground." Carrasco added, "Two other individuals began to kick him." Despite that, Smoke was still alive and tried to go upstairs until she heard "two more pops." The woman then found him on the ground before calling 911.