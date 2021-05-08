Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Instagram Celebrity

The Philly rapper is set to celebrate his 34th birthday this weekend in Miami and organizers allegedly have made sure that Tekashi and his entourage won't be able to get into the club.

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill will not let Tekashi69 (6ix9ine) ruin his birthday bash. It has been reported that Meek has put the "TROLLZ" rapper on the blacklist as he is set to celebrate his 34th birthday at Miami hotspot LIV nightclub this weekend.

The decision is made as the controversial rapper allegedly is also in South Florida. Not wanting any problems at the upcoming event, it is said that organizers make sure that Tekashi and his entourage won't be able to get into the club.

Tekashi and Meek made headlines after they nearly came to blows the last time they were in the same vicinity. In the February altercation in a parking lot of a club in Miami, 6ix9ine allegedly started the fight by trashing Meek for walking around with security. Meek also claimed that Tekashi tried to ambush him as the ex-convict waited for him outside the club.

"The headline should be: he waited outside a restaurant and popped up with the cops recording with his phone out! He tried to line me up to go to jail!" the Philly rapper posted after the showdown. "We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ....we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ..... he tryna get something locked up no cap lol. Why did he pick meeeee wtf lol. Then he said a Pooh shiesty bar to me wtf. I'm a real witness to that lol."

Not bothered at all, Tekashi challeged Meek to a physical fight instead. "Y'all n***as tell Meek Mill, come and fight me. Tell Meek Mill, I wanna fight that n***a one on one." He added, "And I ain't got tripping about money and all that. Cuz I got more money than that n***a," so he taunted Meek.