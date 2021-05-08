 
 

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub
Instagram
Celebrity

The Philly rapper is set to celebrate his 34th birthday this weekend in Miami and organizers allegedly have made sure that Tekashi and his entourage won't be able to get into the club.

  • May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill will not let Tekashi69 (6ix9ine) ruin his birthday bash. It has been reported that Meek has put the "TROLLZ" rapper on the blacklist as he is set to celebrate his 34th birthday at Miami hotspot LIV nightclub this weekend.

The decision is made as the controversial rapper allegedly is also in South Florida. Not wanting any problems at the upcoming event, it is said that organizers make sure that Tekashi and his entourage won't be able to get into the club.

  See also...

Tekashi and Meek made headlines after they nearly came to blows the last time they were in the same vicinity. In the February altercation in a parking lot of a club in Miami, 6ix9ine allegedly started the fight by trashing Meek for walking around with security. Meek also claimed that Tekashi tried to ambush him as the ex-convict waited for him outside the club.

"The headline should be: he waited outside a restaurant and popped up with the cops recording with his phone out! He tried to line me up to go to jail!" the Philly rapper posted after the showdown. "We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ....we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ..... he tryna get something locked up no cap lol. Why did he pick meeeee wtf lol. Then he said a Pooh shiesty bar to me wtf. I'm a real witness to that lol."

Not bothered at all, Tekashi challeged Meek to a physical fight instead. "Y'all n***as tell Meek Mill, come and fight me. Tell Meek Mill, I wanna fight that n***a one on one." He added, "And I ain't got tripping about money and all that. Cuz I got more money than that n***a," so he taunted Meek.

You can share this post!

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at Odds With Paramount Over 'A Quiet Place Part II' Money

Jim Carrey Gifts 'Sonic 2' Crew Member Brand New Chevy Blazer in a Raffle
Related Posts
6ix9ine Slapped With Lawsuit for Allegedly Stealing Song

6ix9ine Slapped With Lawsuit for Allegedly Stealing Song

6ix9ine Challenges Meek Mill to 1 on 1 Fight After Nightclub Confrontation

6ix9ine Challenges Meek Mill to 1 on 1 Fight After Nightclub Confrontation

6ix9ine Denies Sliding Into Lil Nas X's DMs After Making Transphobic Joke

6ix9ine Denies Sliding Into Lil Nas X's DMs After Making Transphobic Joke

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

Most Read
Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money
Celebrity

Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

George Clooney Shows Room Full of Brad Pitt Posters in 'World's Worst Pandemic Roommate' Sketch

George Clooney Shows Room Full of Brad Pitt Posters in 'World's Worst Pandemic Roommate' Sketch

Keyshia Ka'Oir Accused of Sleeping With Yo Gotti While Gucci Mane Was in Prison

Keyshia Ka'Oir Accused of Sleeping With Yo Gotti While Gucci Mane Was in Prison