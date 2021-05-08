 
 

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Demi Lovato Up Against Each Other at 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Netflix/Apple TV+/YouTube Originals
Movie

The three female artists' documentary, 'Miss Americana', 'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry' and 'Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil' have received nomination for Best Music Documentary.

  • May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Demi Lovato have picked up nominations for Best Music Documentary at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Swift's "Miss Americana" will go up against "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry", and "Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil" for the prize, which also features competition from "Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You", "Shawn Mendes: In Wonder", and "Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell", about late rap legend The Notorious B.I.G.

Also recognised are Tina Turner's "Tina", "The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart", BTS (Bangtan Boys) tour documentary "Break the Silence: The Movie", and "The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears", which chronicles the singer's troubled past and longstanding conservatorship.

It's one of two socially-voted music-oriented categories announced by MTV officials on Friday, May 7, with voting opening via MTV's Instagram Stories timeline on May 10, and closing on May 11.

Meanwhile, the nominees for Best Musical Moment include "Brown Skin Girl" from Beyonce Knowles's "Black Is King" visual album, "Wildest Dreams" segment (Daphne & Simon's Honeymoon Phase) from "Bridgerton", "Lost in the Wild" (Elle & Marco's Dance Competition Performance) from "The Kissing Booth 2", "Beginning Middle End" (Peter & Lara Jean's Song) from "To All The Boys: Always and Forever", and "Agatha All Along" from "WandaVision".

Fans can vote for that category online from May 11 to 14, reports Billboard.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place over two ceremonies, with the main event for scripted programming taking place in Los Angeles on May 16, and the winners of unscripted programming categories being feted on May 17.

Here are the nominees:

Best Music Documentary

Best Musical Moment (Presented by Sonic Drive In)

