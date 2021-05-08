Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at Odds With Paramount Over 'A Quiet Place Part II' Money

WENN/Arturo Holmes Movie

The couple is reportedly in a pay dispute with the studio after it plans to shorten the film's theatrical run in favor of an early streaming start, threatening their payday.

AceShowbiz - Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are reportedly at odds with Paramount Pictures over "A Quiet Place Part II" money. The married couple is said to be in a pay dispute with the studio following its plans to shorten the theatrical run of the horror sequel.

According to Bloomberg, Blunt, who stars in the movie, and Krasinski, who serves as director, have a contract that compensates them based on the film's box office performance. But the studio has decided to cut the film's exclusive run in theaters in half, from 90 days to 45, in favor of an early online release on its new streaming service Paramount+.

The couple is reportedly worried that the decision will affect their payday as fans might wait for home viewing rather than rushing to watch it in theaters. They, along with other producers who have a stake in the movie's box-office performance, including filmmaker Michael Bay, have asked Paramount for compensation, but the studio has rejected their requests so far, a source close to the situation spills.

Discussions are reportedly still ongoing between the disputing parties, but Paramount declines to comment on the matter. Representatives for Blunt and Krasinski have not responded to the report either.

"A Quiet Place Part II" is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 28, after being pushed back a year from its original release date of March 18, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It follows the Abbott family (Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) who must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence following the deadly events at home. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

In a recently-released featurette, Blunt and Krasinski urged people to watch the movie in cinemas. "It's very exciting to be able to come back to the theaters to see 'A Quiet Place II' because it was always designed for theatrical experience," he said in the video. "The second movie is much bigger. It's much scarier movie." His wife Blunt added, "It's a horror movie, you want to watch it in the dark, jump and leap and gasp together. So I'm really excited for you guys to see it."