Bebe Rexha Claims to Be in 'a Better Place' Amid Struggle With Bipolar Disorder

Though finding her constant struggle with her mental health issue 'tough,' the 'In the Name of Love' hitmaker acknowledges that it is a part of her that she is constantly dealing with.

May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bebe Rexha has gotten more candid about her life with bipolar disorder. Speaking about her mental health issue, the "In the Name of Love" hitmaker claimed to be in "a better place" despite her constant struggle with it.

During an interview with PEOPLE published on Thursday, May 7, the Grammy-nominated singer opened up about her condition. Determined to take positive life lessons from her struggle, she stated, "I've learned that you have to be your own cheerleader. I wish I would've known that 10 years ago. If you don't love yourself, who the f**k will?"

Bebe revealed that she manages her mental health issue with medication and "a lot of therapy." The "Say My Name" singer went on to acknowledge, "It's a part of me I am constantly dealing with. It's tough." As she leaned on her family and boyfriend Keyan Safyari, she added, "I'm in such a better place in my life. I feel so much more free and at peace."

Aside from relying on her family and boyfriend, the 31-year-old singer found another way to deal with her issue. She told the outlet, "Sometimes putting it in a song normalizes it for me. It's just my truth." In fact, she made a reference to her mental health in Travis Barker-featuring track "Break My Heart Myself" off new album "Better Mistakes".

Bebe first revealed her struggle with bipolar disorder in April 2019. Making use of Twitter, she wrote at the time, "I'm bipolar and I'm not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.). For the longest time, I didn't understand why I felt so sick. Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn't let me sleep, wouldn't let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why. "