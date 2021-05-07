Jinger Duggar Searches Bible for Banning of Women Wearing Pants Before Expanding Wardrobe Choice

Instagram Celebrity

Unable to find any passage that 'specifically forbidding women from wearing pants,' the 'Counting On' star admits she struggled with having a different view from her parents'.

AceShowbiz - Jinger Duggar did not make a decision to expand her wardrobe choice lightly. Growing up wearing wore only skirts and dresses to conform to her parents' modesty standards, the "Counting On" star revealed that she went to look for a passage in the Bible that banned women wearing pants before starting to wear one.

The 27-year-old opened up about her decision to wear pants in her and husband Jeremy Vuolo's new book titled "The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God". Speaking of the outfit issue, she began by pointing out, "My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, 'A woman shall not wear a man's garment,' (ESV) and I never really questioned it."

"Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say," she continued explaining. Still, after digging into the scripture, she "realized that biblical modesty is deeper and more profound than wearing skirts instead of pants."

Jinger noted in the book, "Modesty isn't only about what you wear. It's about the position of your heart." When she searched for answers, she "never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants." She added that it set her heart "free," and when she started wearing pants for the first time, she "felt no inner conflict" despite her struggle with having a different view from her parents'.

"I knew they deeply cared about their convictions, and I didn't want to hurt them now that I didn't share those convictions," Jinger wrote, adding that she "felt emotional as I worried that my parents would think I didn't appreciate how I was raised." Still, the Arkansas native realized that she "had to walk in truth and follow what [she] knew the Bible said."

Her husband Jeremy confessed that he "caught off-guard when Jinger came to [him] questioning whether she should continue to only wear skirts and dresses." In the book, he recalled thinking that he "wasn't to tell her what to do or make the decision for her, but simply to point her back to Scripture." He added, "I saw in her a true desire to understand what the Bible said and do exactly that, just as I had since the day we met."