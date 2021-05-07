Josh Duhamel Shares Moment When Huge Wave Nearly Took His Life During 'Shotgun Wedding' Filming

Instagram Celebrity

Looking back at his 'near-death experience,' the 'Safe Haven' actor admits that he's 'thankful' for the razor-sharp coral that held him up though it turned many parts of his body 'into hamburger.'

AceShowbiz - Josh Duhamel has his fair share of a "near-death experience" while in the Dominican Republic to shoot new film "Shotgun Wedding". When making a virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", the "Safe Haven" actor shared a video documenting the moment a huge wave nearly took his life.

The 48-year-old actor, who stars opposite Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming romantic comedy, recounted the incident during the episode airing on Wednesday, May 5. Speaking to host Jimmy Fallon, he first mentioned, "I had some time off and right below where I was staying was this beautiful cove."

Josh went on to spill on some background story. "Earlier in the shoot it was this perfectly calm turquoise little cove, I actually jumped off this platform into the water and swam over to the beach then walked back." The father of one continued, "A week later this place was completely different because now the ocean was really tumultuous that day."

"The waves were crashing like 30 feet in the air," the "Transformers" actor further recalled. "This rogue wave comes up as I'm video taping this thing and literally washed me almost over the edge of this cliff." He added that he was "thankful" for the "razor-sharp coral that's there that held [him] up."

The ex-husband of Fergie a.k.a. Stacy Ferguson, continued sharing the scary experience. "But it turned me into hamburger on many parts of my body afterwards," he lightheartedly stated, before confessing, "It was one of the near-death experiences of my life, for sure."

Having documented the whole incident with his phone, Josh shared the footage with Jimmy. From the video, it could be seen that the "Life as We Know It" actor was filming the raging ocean when a massive wave slammed into him and knocked him to the ground. "I cannot believe my phone survived that," he said after the tape was played. "I can laugh about it now, and I never told anyone."

On the reason why he initially kept silent on the awful incident, Josh explained to Jimmy, "You're the first person I showed that to, because if I had shown that to Lionsgate they probably would have kicked me off the movie."