Armie Hammer Looks 'Super Chill' in 1st Pics Since Rape Allegations

More than a month after his alleged ex-girlfriend accused him of sexual abuse, the 'Call Me by Your Name' actor is caught on camera dining at Macabuca in Grand Cayman with his friends.

May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer has been spotted for the first time since being hit with rape allegations. More than a month after his ex-girlfriend came forward with the accusations, the "Call Me by Your Name" actor was caught on camera looking "super chill" while hanging out with his friends.

The 34-year-old was spotted dining at Macabuca in Grand Cayman with two older people and three other women. Speaking of the outing, an eyewitness told Page Six that the mood was "super chill" and "casual."

In some pictures obtained by the outlet, "The Social Network" star could be seen paying attention to one of his pals while she was talking. For the lunch, he opted to go with a gray T-shirt, a pair of shorts and sunglasses.

The outing came more than a month after one of Armie's exes, Effie, accused him of "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abusing her during a four-year on/off relationship. At that time, he was still married to Elizabeth Chambers.

In a March press conference, Effie said that the alleged abuse escalated to rape in April 2017, when she was 20 years old. She detailed that during the attack, the "Rebecca" leading man "repeatedly slammed" her "face against the wall" and left her bruised.

Armie's attorney Andrew Brettler, however, was quick to shut down the allegations. "Her own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations," Andrew said in a statement. "As recently as July 18, 2020, (Effie) sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her."

"It was never Mr. Hammer's intention to embarrass or expose (Effie's) fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference," the attorney added. "With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight."

Before Effie came forward with her claims, Armie's other ex, Courtney Vucekovich, brought up cannibalism allegations against him. Another ex, Paige Lorenze, also claimed that the actor used a knife to carve the letter "A" into her skin near her vagina.