Jeezy Credits Snoop Dogg and E-40's Tough Love for Stopping Him From Plotting 'Revenge'

May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jeezy (formerly known as Young Jeezy) isn't always leading a good life. Back in his younger days, he got into troubles with the law and could've taken a darker path had it not been for Snoop Dogg and E-40's tough love.

During an appearance on Spotify's "Best Advice Podcast", the husband of Jeannie Mai recalled getting "checked" by his two fellow hip-hop stars when he was so "upset" after getting released from jail. He admitted that he "wasn't focused" at the time and "wanted revenge" after he was "locked up in L.A. for some things that happened in the Bay" Area.

"My mind was gone," Jeezy said of his state of mind when meeting with the two California rap icons in Los Angeles to shoot a music video years ago. "My whole equilibrium was thrown off. I was really on some-it was crazy."

Seeing Jeezy in that situation, Snoop and E-40 scolded him by comparing him to Tupac Shakur. "I remember sitting down and they both sat down and looked at me and they just kinda like, side-eyed me...," he recalled. "[They say], 'You know what? You know what's the difference between you and Pac?' And I was just like, 'Whoa.' I'm like, okay."

The 43-year-old continued, "They just went on to say, 'Yo, listen. [Tupac] never stopped what he was about. He never let up on his people. He never...' And it was like 'You, better get out here and do what you're supposed to be doing, because these people believe you and they riding with you, and you ain't moving right. And we telling you that.' I'm sitting with E-40 and Snoop Dogg and I'm like, 'Damn. I'm gettin' G-checked by the big homies!' "

Jeezy went on praising Snoop and E-40 for having risen above their own difficult circumstances. "And I don't really think, you know, Snoop and E40 and those guys get enough credit for who they really are, man. Like you know, those guys save lives you know what I'm saying," he said. "And, and, and they definitely got me back on the right course but they've been through what I've been through."

After laughing at the memory, the "Soul Survivor" emcee admitted that at the time, he didn't have the full understanding that his actions as well as his talents were being seen and followed by his fans. "You can be doing things in your mind, but your actions show who you are," he shared his wisdom.

During the interview, Jeezy also opened up about his relationship with his late mother which wasn't always nice, but it made him stronger. "She talked to me how she talked to me and she handled me how she handled me, and it made me, it just, it made me strong for lack of a better word. So, I'm not quite sure she went about it the right way being an adult. But it made me strong," he said.

He added, "So she made me fearless though. Like you know but I'm very, I'm very in tune to, to, to people's words and tones you know what I'm saying. And so I'm like you know, I can, I can pick up on the bulls**t so that was big for me with her like she taught me that."