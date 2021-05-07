Matt James Finds It Unfair to Leave Rachael Kirkconnell Without Giving Her Chance to Be Better

Instagram Celebrity

The season 25 star of 'The Bachelor' opens up that he might 'have critical conversations' with his final rose recipient since he wants her to 'understand what comes with me and my life and being Black.'

AceShowbiz - Matt James has revealed the real reason why he and Rachael Kirkconnell are back together. In a revealing new interview published on Wednesday, May 5, the season 25 star of "The Bachelor" admits that he finds it "unfair" to leave his final rose recipient without giving her another chance to "be better."

Speaking to Wall Street Journal magazine, the 29-year-old reality star explained why he decided to give Rachael a second chance. "It's on people who care about being allies to do the work to be truly antiracist and I think it's unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better," he stated.

Elsewhere in the interview, Matt stressed that he and the 24-year-old are trying to make things work after the two broke up when racially insensitive photos of her surfaced online. "I think the best way to put it is that we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship," he reasoned, "and what I need in a partner - especially if that woman isn't Black - to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black."

Rachael herself has also confirmed to WSJ magazine that she and Matt are back on. She simply said that they are "trying to make it work." Prior to the reconciliation news, a source had already told Page Six that the two are reuniting. "They are back together, but Matt is hesitant to publicly and outrightly confirm it right now because it's still fresh and they still have issues to work through," the source spilled.

"Rachael already faced scrutiny for her past, and now all eyes have shifted to Matt, so he's feeling pressure to set a good example for other black men," the insider continued. "He's aware that people are not going to be happy that he jumped back into a relationship with Rachael so soon. So while he is happy to have her in his life again, he is not ready to scream it from the rooftops yet."

On Tuesday, May 4, Matt and Rachael were spotted together as they enjoyed some quality time in New York City. At the time, the reality TV star was spotted putting his arm warmly around Rachael when they walked side by side on Manhattan's Lower East Side.