Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Adorable Pic of Archie Holding Balloons for His 2nd Birthday

In celebration of their son's milestone, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invite people to donate and help bring the COVID-19 vaccine for vulnerable families around the world.

May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating Archie's second birthday. Commemorating their first child's very special day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex let out a new photo of the birthday boy who was adorably holding balloons.

The royal couple released the cute sepia-toned snap of Archie on Thursday, May 6 on their Archewell Foundation website. In the picture, the toddler can be seen standing with his back to the camera while holding a bunch of balloons and looking up at them. The post, however, was titled, "Join Us in Advocating for Vaccine Equity on Archie's Birthday."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry offered a new photo of Archie on his 2nd birthday.

In the post, Meghan and Prince Harry thanked everyone for their birthday wishes. "We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie's birthday," the pair noted.

The twosome also acknowledged those who have donated to charities on their son's behalf. "Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service - all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly," they praised. "We remain incredibly grateful."

Celebrating Archie's birthday in a special way, Meghan and Harry invited others to donate and help bring vaccines to people in need. "As of today, around 80 percent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries," they pointed out. "While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start."

"We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine," the royal couple stressed. Encouraging people to raise more funds for the cause, they added, "And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can - if you have the means to do so - to bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places."

Near the end of their message, Meghan and Prince Harry admitted, "We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don't know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect." They concluded by saying, "Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another."

Members of the British royal family including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton have sent well wishes for Archie's birthday on their social media accounts. On Thursday, the Queen marked her great-grandson's birthday with a tribute post on the Royal Family Instagram page. "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today," hers read.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, in the meantime, shared a photo of Harry cradling baby Archie via the Clarence House's account. "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today," they simply noted. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on the other hand, wished their nephew a happy birthday on their official Instagram page using a family photo from Archie's July 2019 christening.