'Stranger Things' Season 4 Introduces Rainbow Room in New Teaser Trailer

The new teaser trailer features Papa a.k.a. Dr. Martin Brenner walking through a dark hallway, approaching the door of the Rainbow Room to greet Eleven's siblings.

May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Building an excitement for upcoming season 4 of "Stranger Things", Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for viewing pleasure. Arriving on Thursday, May 6, the new footage offers a look at the Rainbow Room where other gifted kids like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) are kept.

The new teaser trailer brings fans to the room, which has rainbow painted on the floor. Kids can be seen playing around in silence as they are being watched through CCTV camera.

Later, a man is seen walking through a dark hallway, approaching the door of the Rainbow Room. As soon as he enters the room, he greets the kids, "Good morning, children," to which they answer, "Good morning, Papa." The man, whom the kids call Papa, then announces, "Today, I have something very special planned for you."

The camera later pans to one room that has "11" written on the door. That appears to be a room where Eleven is imprisoned. The video concludes with someone who is assumed to be Papa a.k.a. Dr. Martin Brenner, the former scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy who raised test subjects at Hawkins Lab, asking, "Eleven, are you listening?" Eleven, meanwhile, is heard panting before opening her eyes in shock.

Season 4 will see Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer returning as executive producers and showrunners. In addition to Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Priah Ferguson, Maya Hawke and Winona Ryder are reprising thei reprising their roles in the forthcoming season.

David Harbour's Hopper, who was last presumed dead at the end of season 3, is also hinted to be back. Meanwhile, Jamie Campbell Bower and Robert Englund have been added to the cast.

Netflix has yet to set premiere date for "Stranger Things" season 4.