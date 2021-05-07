 
 

Snoop Dogg to Celebrate 50th Birthday With 'Player's Ball Party'

Snoop Dogg to Celebrate 50th Birthday With 'Player's Ball Party'
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker plans to go 'old school' for the upcoming celebration when he turns 50 years old in October by throwing a 'player's ball party.'

  • May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg is planning a "player's ball party" for his 50th this October (21).

The rapper reaches the milestone on 20 October, and told People he's already coming up with ideas on how to celebrate his big day.

"I'm probably going to do a player's ball party where everybody can be dressed up, give away some awards, have some good musical performances, you know what I'm saying?" he said. "I'm old school. So I just need my event to be wholesome and nice, where people can leave there saying, 'I had the time of my life.' "

  See also...

As for the dress code for the evening, Snoop added, "Everybody has to dress up, you can't just get in here. You got to actually spend some time on your look, your outfit. The whole nine (yards)."

And while some people might feel fearful about turning 50, Snoop has a more positive outlook on reaching his half century.

"You got to treat yourself like fine wine. They say fine wine, it gets better over time," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" star explained. "You got to look at it as you get older, you get wiser, and how to treat yourself, treat others. You learn what life is about. So every precious day you here to actually live another day, you should make the most of it. That's what I focus on the most - trying to be the best version of me every day."

You can share this post!

'Licence to Kill' Actor Frank McRae Dies at 80 Following Heart Attack

Victoria Beckham Claims Beyonce Was Inspired by Spice Girls
Related Posts
Snoop Dogg Dances in Buzz Lightyear Costume for Granddaughter's 2nd Birthday

Snoop Dogg Dances in Buzz Lightyear Costume for Granddaughter's 2nd Birthday

Snoop Dogg Debuts 'CEO' Music Video to Celebrate the Launch His Own Brand of Gin

Snoop Dogg Debuts 'CEO' Music Video to Celebrate the Launch His Own Brand of Gin

Snoop Dogg Applauds Donald Trump for Granting Death Row Co-Founder Last-Minute Pardon

Snoop Dogg Applauds Donald Trump for Granting Death Row Co-Founder Last-Minute Pardon

Snoop Dogg Appears to Respond to Eminem's 'Zeus' Diss

Snoop Dogg Appears to Respond to Eminem's 'Zeus' Diss

Most Read
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings
Celebrity

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Backlash After Skipping Line at Santa Monica DMV

Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Backlash After Skipping Line at Santa Monica DMV

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.