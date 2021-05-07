 
 

Victoria Beckham Claims Beyonce Was Inspired by Spice Girls

The former Posh Spice recalls meeting Beyonce Knowles years ago and the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker telling her how much she was inspired by the 'Wannabe' group.

  • May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beyonce was "inspired" by the Spice Girls, according to Victoria Beckham.

Victoria has recalled meeting the "Crazy in Love" hitmaker "a few years ago" and her telling her how much the "Wannabe" group made her "proud" to be female and be in a girl band.

The 47-year-old fashion designer told "Dear Media's Breaking Beauty" podcast, "I met Beyonce a few years ago and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I'm proud to be who I am.' " "And when someone like Beyonce, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that that's quite something."

Beyonce formed Destiny's Child in 1990 with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland while the Spice Girls were formed in 1994.

The latter - also made up of Melanie C (Sporty), Geri Horner (Ginger), Emma Bunton (Baby), Mel B (Scary) - popularised the feminist slogan "girl power" after being told they would never be successful because girls only buy records by the opposite sex.

The Spice Girls plot to reunite for a new tour, but it's unclear whether or not Victoria Adams will join her bandmates as she's busy with her venture in the fashion industry.

David Beckham's wife recently explained why she was reluctant to reunite with her bandmates.

In a letter to her future self in Britain's Vogue magazine, she admitted it was seeing Elton John perform that made her realise she'd never be passionate about music.

"Watching your dear friend Elton John on stage in Las Vegas," she wrote. "As if it were the first time, and you realised this was like oxygen for him. It was a life-changing moment - while singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn't your passion."

