Drake Proudly Shares a Video of His Son Scoring Basketball Shot

The 'God's Plan' hitmaker also lets out on social media a clip of 3-year-old Adonis gushing over LeBron James while watching the NBA star's highlights.

May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake is such a proud father. The "God's Plan" rapper, who shares son Adonis with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux, recently shared on social media a video of the 3-year-old scoring a basketball shot.

The 34-year-old star posted the footage in question on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 4. The adorable clip saw Adonis dribbling a blue basketball around the court before showing off an impressive spin move. After he shot the ball into the hoop, a few people could be heard cheering for him.

Drake then turned to his Instagram feed to let out a video of Adonis watching LeBron James' highlights. Feeling mesmerized by the NBA star's skills, the youngster could be heard exclaiming, "Oh my gosh." In the caption of the post, the "Laugh Now Cry Later" MC simply penned, "OMG."

Drake's post has since caught the attention of many. One in particular was LeBron himself who gushed in the comment section, "Nephew [locked] the hell in!! Yessir!!" Chance the Rapper chimed in by sending out a goat emoji. Canadian rapper Preme, meanwhile, pointed out, "Oh hes ready."

This was not the first time Drake showed off Adoni's basketball skills to his social media followers. In early April, the "One Dance" rapper took to Instagram Story to put out a clip of the baby boy playing the sport. At that time, he managed to score two shots with a colorful ball.

In a 2018 episode of LeBron's unscripted HBO series "The Shop", Drake raved about his "beautiful" child and how the then-1-year-old boy was "already in the pool shooting the basketball." He also said that he was "excited" about fatherhood, adding that he's been drawing on "all of the things I've learned from and through my father and the incredible things I've learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love."