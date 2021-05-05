Caitlyn Jenner Calls for Restoration of Californian Dream in 1st Ad Campaign for Governor Run

Instagram Celebrity

Describing herself as 'compassionate disrupter' in the 3-minute video, the former 'I Am Cait' star takes aim at 'career politicians' Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi for breaking COVID health protocols.

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner has released her first campaign video for her run to be California's next governor. On Tuesday, May 4, the former "I Am Cait" star shared the promo that hears her speaking about her goal to restore the Californian dream, and taking a jab at "career politicians" Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi.

Starting with a display of her trophies and Olympic gold medal, Caitlyn's nearly 3-minute ad was kicked off with her statement, "I've always been a dreamer." As old footage took over, she continued her narration, "California was once the envy of the world, we had what everyone else wanted. the American dream grew up here."

The retired Olympic gold medal-winning went on to blame politicians and their policies for shattering the dream. "The government is now involved in every part of our lives," she strongly declared. "They've taken our money, our jobs, and our freedom. California needs a disrupter - a compassionate disrupter!"

Sharpening her attack at the government, Caitlyn described them as "elitists." To call them out, she used footage of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi breaking COVID protocols by visiting a hair salon without a mask and a photo of Californa Governor Gavin Newsom being present at a large dinner party, where guests weren't wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

"I want to carry the torch for the parents who had to balance work and their child's education. For business owners who were forced to shut down," she declared. "For pastors who were not able to be with their congregation. For the family who lost their home in a fire. For an entire generation of students who lost a year of education."

Caitlyn then made it clear that her platform focuses on the reopening of the state that has faced strict, prolonged lockdowns over the last year due to the pandemic. "It's time to reopen our schools, reopen our businesses, reopen the golden gates," the father of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner stated.

Near the end of the video, Caitlyn pointed out, "I don't care if you're a republican, democrat, I'm running to be governor for all Californians." She ended her speech by stating, "To reclaim our true identity and to bring back the gold to the golden state. Now is the time to achieve that summit. To be the shining city on the hill. Together we will restore and renew the Californian dream."