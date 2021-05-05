 
 

Silento Asks to Be Released on $25K Bond in Murder Case

An attorney for the 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)' rapper has filed legal documents requesting the court set his bond at $25,000, claiming he's not a flight risk.

  • May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Silento is seeking to gain his temporary freedom following his arrest in his felony murder case. The star of "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" fame is asking to be released on a bond while awaiting trial for the alleged murder of his cousin.

The rapper, through his legal representative, has filed legal documents in DeKalb County, GA requesting the court set his bond at $25,000. Per TMZ's report, he argues that he's "not an extraordinary bail risk and will not jeopardize the safety of the community if released on bail."

Silento, whose real name is Richard Lamar "Ricky" Hawk, additionally assures that if the judge grants his request for temporary release, he won't flee or go into hiding and promises to obey all court orders. He goes on arguing that denying him bond is unjust and not in accordance with the constitution.

Silento was arrested on February 1 in DeKalb County on murder charges in the death of his cousin. The 23-year-old is accused of shooting and killing his cousin, 34-year-old Frederick Rooks, who was found by police in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the face and leg on January 21. The incident report says the victim was bleeding severely and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following investigation, investigators later connected the shooting to Silento and arrested him. "Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34," the DeKalb County Police Department tweeted upon his arrest. "On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks' death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD."

Silento's publicist later revealed that the artist has been struggling with mental health issues for years. "Please send my client Silento some positive vibrations," the PR Manager, Chanel Hudson, said in a statement after his arrest. "Over the past several years, Ricky has been suffering immensely from a series of mental health illnesses. We will continue in his efforts of treatment, but we ask in the meantime the public uplift him and his family in immediate prayer & positive energy!!"

She went on gushing about the Georgia native, "Ricky is a beautiful soul, and we hope that the same people who came up whippin' & nay nay-ing with him, continue to support him and lifted in paryer!! God bless."

