Pink 'Humbled' to Receive Icon Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

WENN Music

The 'What About Love' hitmaker has been officially announced as a special honoree at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards which is going to be hosted by Nick Jonas.

May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pop star Pink is "humbled" after learning she will be feted with the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The "Just Give Me a Reason" hitmaker will also perform at the Los Angeles ceremony on 23 May (21), when she will become the 10th recipient of the top honour, which "recognises outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself," according to event organisers.

Sharing her joy at the news, Pink says, "As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world. Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom."

"I feel so honoured to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder. It's a true 'pinch me' moment and I feel humbled and blessed."

Previous superstars to receive the accolade also include Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion.

The event will take place less than a week before her new tour documentary, "Pink: All I Know So Far", debuts on the Amazon streaming service on 29 May. The film chronicles her 2019 "Beautiful Trauma" trek, and is directed by "The Greatest Showman" 's Michael Gracey.

The upcoming Billboard Music Awards will be hosted by Nick Jonas. The Weeknd who was snubbed at this year's Grammys leads the nominees with a total of sixteen mentions, thanks to his hit studio album "After Hours".