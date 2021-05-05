 
 

Lady GaGa's Dognappers Insist They Didn't Know the Pets Belonged to the Star

The five suspects arrested and charged for attempted murder and robbery in the near-fatal dognapping claim they didn't know the pet they stole belonged to the chart topper.

  • May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - The men arrested for kidnapping Lady GaGa's pet French bulldogs insist they had no idea the pooches belonged to a pop star.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the dognapping and shooting of Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and, according to police reports, none of them realised they had targeted the devastated "Poker Face" singer's pets.

A felony complaint has now been filed against teenagers James Jackson and Jaylin White, and Lafayette Whaley, who prosecutors claim were out hunting for random French bulldogs in Hollywood and beyond on the night in question, because they knew they could be worth thousands.

They allegedly stalked Fischer and attacked him and grabbed Koji and Gustav when he left a main street. Jackson then shot Ryan with a semi-automatic gun.

White's father Harold has also been charged with helping his son avoid arrest, while his girlfriend, Jennifer McBride, was the person who returned the dogs to the police days later.

All five are due in court on 11 May (21).

Rumor has it, bail was ordered at $3 million for Jackson, $1 million for Jaylin White, $1.1 million for Whaley, and $35,000 for Harold White. Meanwhile, McBride was released on her own recognizance with a requirement for ankle monitoring.

Following their arrest, the five suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted murder and robbery.

"I thought it was unusual when they got the phone call that this woman found the dogs tied to a pole, you know, that's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard," Lady GaGa's father previously said. "I mean, you're walking down the street, and you see a couple dogs tied to a pole - the first thing you're gonna do is call a hot-line number."

