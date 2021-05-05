 
 

Juice WRLD's Friends Staged Intervention to Get Him Into Rehab Before His Death

Juice WRLD's Friends Staged Intervention to Get Him Into Rehab Before His Death
According to one of his friends, the 'Lucid Dreams' hitmaker was ready to check into rehab to seek professional help for his addiction before his tragic passing.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Juice WRLD had agreed to enter rehab to conquer his drug struggles just a week before his untimely death.

The 21-year-old "Lucid Dreams" star died from an accidental overdose on 8 December 2019 and, while the news of his passing left his loved ones devastated, they weren't entirely surprised to discover it was prescription drug-related.

In a new article for GQ magazine, the rapper's friend and longtime collaborator Max Lord reveals members of Juice's inner circle had staged an intervention for the embattled MC in the days leading up to his demise.

"We had just broken down a lot of barriers with him," Lord said. "I and a couple other people had come to him in tears, like, 'We're worried about you, and we're scared we're going to lose you if you keep up these habits. And we have to do something.' And he agreed (sic)."

Juice was scheduled to check into an undisclosed facility on 22 December. "That was the soonest they were available to get him in," Lord added. "It hurts. It really hurts."

And the rapper's mother, Carmela Wallace, didn't need confirmation from the coroners regarding the cause of her son's death.

"Even before the tests came back, I knew what (he died) from," she shared. "And I made the decision from the beginning that I'm not going to hide it. I want people to know the seriousness of it."

She subsequently launched the Live Free 999 Foundation four months later to provide support to youths struggling with mental health difficulties.

