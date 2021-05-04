NLE Choppa Addresses Viral Video of Him and His Crew Jumping a Fan

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to his Twitter account, the 'Walk Em Down' rapper plays down the fact that he got punched by the said fan even though all of his crew helped him during the physical altercation at the beach.

AceShowbiz - Earlier this week, a video of rapper NLE Choppa and his team getting into a fight at Venice Beach in California went viral. Catching wind of the clip, the "Walk Em Down" rapper took to his Twitter account to share what actually went down prior to the physical altercation.

"Damn y'all never got hit in a fight before?" he tweeted on Monday, May 3, referring to a meme of the man being attacked successfully landing a punch on the rapper's face. "bruh asked for picture I said no I'm enjoying my self and I get called scary and a b***h. I make sure I take pictures with every fan but some days I just be trying to chill and get disrespected in the process."

In a follow-up tweet, NLE added, "And I eat punches ask bout me. Imma rush you take what you got to give and resume beating some." The hip-hop star claimed, "Honestly ain't wanna fight I was just tryna walk the beach."

Fans, however, were not impressed with the explanation as some of them were trolling NLE over the fact that he got smacked in the 1 vs 7 fight. "Bruh if you don't got your boys there your head is getting bounced off the boardwalk by dude," one person said. "In a fight yeah I've been hit in the face. But ya weren't fighting, ya was jumping that man and you managed to get punched in the face," another user argued.

Some others, meanwhile, appeared to blame the fan for disrespecting NLE's personal time. "People be so weird.. Like how you mad because I don't want to take a pic with you," one user said. "The fact that someone wanted to fight Bc u wouldn't cater to them is wild... other adults acting like it's cool is even wilder."

In a serious note, one fan suggested NLE to stay out of trouble. "Just don't ruin your life young man, you have a bright future ahead of you and you really got yourself on the right path in a short amount of time, I want to see you be all you can be and not ruin your life cause of ignorant people. Stay blessed bro, salute," the person advised.