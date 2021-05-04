 
 

Josh Duggar Handcuffed in New Footage of His Child Porn Arrest

Celebrity

In the wake of Josh's arrest, Jill Duggar's husband Derick Dillard appears to support #CancelTheDuggars movement to get the entire Duggar family removed from TLC.

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - A new video of Josh Duggar's arrest has made its way online. The disgraced "19 Kids and Counting" alum, who was booked by federal agents on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography, could be seen getting his hands cuffed in front of his body.

The footage saw him entering one room as he was guarded by some officers. Once he was in, one officer tried to open his cuffs before he headed to a waiting chair. During the process of his booking, the disgraced reality star wore a white long-sleeved shirt, baggy jeans and a pair of black shoes.

Josh was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and held at the Washington County jail on Thursday, April 29. The father of six, who has entered a not guilty plea on the charges, reportedly cannot return to his Arkansas home and see his children if he is released on bond.

In the wake of Josh's child porn charges, Jill Duggar's husband Derick Dillard appeared to support #CancelTheDuggars movement to get the entire Duggar family removed from TLC. The accountant, who has been open about his estrangement with the family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, joined in a discussion about the cancellation of "19 Kids and Counting" and its spin-off "Counting On".

When a fan suggested that it would be unfair to cancel the spin-off because it had nothing to do with Josh, Derick responded, "It's the parents' show, you know that, right?" After the fan added, "Josh is grown. He's responsible for his actions not his parents siblings anyone," Derick doubled down, "Then why was 19K&C cancelled if it wasn't related to them?"

Derick Dillard's Tweets

Derick Dillard appeared to support 'Counting On' cancellation amid Josh Duggar's child porn arrest.

Derick Dillard's Tweets

Derick Dillard said 'Counting On' is just a rebranding of '19 Kids and Counting'.

Derick also claimed that "Counting On" is just a rebranding of "19 Kids and Counting", which was canceled in 2015 due to Josh's molestation scandal. He tweeted, "Yes, that's exactly what they called it - a rebranding. Same business structure as 19K&C (I.e., one person makes the decisions for all and one person got paid) but it would be 'rebranded' to make people think it was different. We pushed back often, and we were threatened often."

