See Mark Wahlberg's Shocking Transformation After Gaining 20 Lbs. in 3 Weeks for 'Father Stu' Role
The 'Transformers: The Last Knight' actor shares a before and after picture to compare his previously ripped physique to his now fuller figure after vowing to indulge in his favorite food.

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mark Wahlberg, who is known for his strict diet, has lost the result of all his gym sessions. The actor has just uncovered his shocking transformation after intentionally gaining weight for his next movie role in "Father Stu".

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, May 3, the 49-year-old shared a before and after picture to compare his previously ripped physique to his now fuller figure after gaining 20 lbs. in just three weeks, all in the name of acting. In the left snap, he grinned as he showed off his chiseled abs and chest, while on the right side, he was laying in bed with a rounder belly.

"From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now," he captioned the post, which also included a full shot of him flexing his muscles in the old photo. Spilling the secret to his dramatic weight gain, the "Pain and Gain" star credited his private chef Lawrence Duran. "Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking," he added in the caption.

In "Father Stu", Wahlberg will be playing a boxer-turned-priest, Father Stuart Long. Back in April, he told Jimmy Kimmel that the role required him to get shredded first for the boxing scenes and then gain weight. "After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film, so I'm challenging myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks," he said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

"The Fighter" actor went on to reveal his plans to gain weight, saying that he would be eating "lots of burgers and lots of buns" to pile on the pounds. While movie bosses have recruited a "very smart" nutritional expert to help him make the transformation as healthily as possible, Wahlberg wanted to have a little fun with the mission.

"They want me to do it as healthy as possible and I'm like, 'Dude, I've been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight,' " he shared. "I want to go to bakeries, I want to go to Denny's (diner), I want to get pancakes, I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on!"

"(I'll hopefully start) with a 20-piece chicken nugget and 20-piece hot wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken with a six-pack of beer," he added, quipping, "Why not start with a bang? I might need a porta-potty too, but you know what, I'm ready to go."

Wahlberg's weight gain journey is far from being over as he revealed on May 1 that he was "up about 20" pounds and was planning on "going up another 20."

