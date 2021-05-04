Michael B. Jordan Gushes Over Lori Harvey's 'Sexy' Humor

Instagram Celebrity

The 34-year-old 'Without Remorse' actor gushes over the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey in a new interview as he talks about the qualities he likes in a woman.

May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan is head over heels for Lori Harvey and he doesn't try to hide it. The "Without Remorse" actor gushed over his girlfriend in an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner as they talked about the qualities he likes in a woman.

"I think a sense of humor, I think the ability to laugh--that infectious feeling, I think is really, really sexy," the "Creed" star shared. "A nice smile and a laugh and a sense of humor is really sexy to me."

Considering the fact that Michael is now dating the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, Michael raved, "[Lori has] all of those things. Yeah, she's very funny. A lot of people don't know that about her. She's very funny."

Michael and Lori first sparked romance rumors in November 2020. They eventually confirmed their relationship by sharing photos of each other on Instagram in January, while a source claimed to ET that the pair, who had been friends for years, actually had been dating for several months.

Michael used to be private when it comes to personal life, but after dating Lori he started to change. Noting that his close friends told him that he looks happy with the Instagram personality, the "Black Panther" star said, "I never thought I was so lonely before. I'm glad you're seeing me happy."

While many were happy for the lovebirds, Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) slammed the couple in a controversial interview earlier this year. Criticizing Lori for having a long list of ex-boyfriends, the Baton Rouge rapper said, "A lot of rappers want her because a lot of big dogs want her on their wish list. You gotta give the bachelors credit. People act like they fallin', but nobody's stuck."

"You only gonna stuck cause once you been ran through like that, you're only gonna catch a simp, you ain't gonna catch no street," he continued.