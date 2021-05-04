Quando Rondo Hints at Betrayal After Being Shot at in Georgia

Instagram Celebrity

The 'I Remember' rapper posts a cryptic message on his Instagram Story after he and his entourage were reportedly rained with bullets in a parking lot near a highway.

AceShowbiz - Quando Rondo has broken his social media silence following a shooting in his home state of Georgia over the weekend. Making use of his Instagram Story, the rapper posted a cryptic message on Monday, May 3.

The 22-year-old hinted at betrayal in his post. "A n***a will tell you they love you then stab you in yo," read the message, which seems to be incomplete. His fans asked him to finish what he's about to say in the Story, but he deleted the post instead and chose to use his platform to continue promoting his forthcoming mixtape "Still Taking Risks".

Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, and his entourage were shot at on Sunday, May 2 while they were at a convenience store in Blackshear. According to previous reports, the gunshot was fired around 3.20 A.M. while they were in a parking lot near a highway.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the "I Remember" spitter and his group just made a quick stop at the store and they weren't there long before the shots rang out. While Rondo was luckily uninjured in the incident, one of his buddies allegedly got shot in the hand and was rushed to a local hospital to get treatment.

Police stated that Rondo and his entourage were not at the scene when they arrived. The case is currently under investigation.

Rondo was infamously known as King Von's nemesis before the latter's passing. He recently denied his involvement in a fight that erupted outside an Atlanta nightclub, which led to Von's death. "I don't have a clue at all. I never dealt with no female that he dealt with. I never said a curse word to this man," he said during an interview with Angela Yee in April, claiming that he didn't know what caused the altercation between the two crews on that fateful night.

Rondo's crew member Timothy Leeks a.k.a. Lul Timm was arrested in November 2020 and charged with felony murder after allegedly firing the fatal shots on Von. He was released on a $100,000 bond in March, as Rondo has defended his pal for the shooting in a song, claiming that it was in self-defense.