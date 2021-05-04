Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Escapes Domestic Violence Charges

Instagram Celebrity

Prosecutors at the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office are no longer able to pursue criminal action against the 'Jersey Shore' star due to limited evidence.

AceShowbiz - Ronnie Ortiz-Magro could now breathe a little easier. The "Jersey Shore" star, who was arrested more than a week prior for alleged domestic violence, reportedly will not face charges over the case.

Prosecutors at the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office were unable to pursue any further criminal action against the 35-year-old because they didn't have sufficient evidence. TMZ reported that the case has been forwarded to the L.A. City Attorney's Office.

Ronnie, however, is still far from being clear. The reality star, who is still on probation stemming from another same incident, could still be charged with a misdemeanor as a part of a violation of his probation.

"If this reporting is true, as we said from the beginning, initial reports and unreviewed charges are often and; in Ronnie's case, wrong," Ronnie's lawyer Scott Leemon told the outlet. "We are glad the DA's office made this decision not to charge a felony. We will await a decision from the County Attorney's office."

The reality star was taken into police custody on April 22 following an alleged domestic violence with his girlfriend, Saffire Matos. He was released later that day after posting $100,000 bail. Days afterwards, Saffire made it clear that she was not involved in the drama.

"Ronnie and I are fine," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts [sic]."

"I don't think it's fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention. Please leave Ron and I alone. You don't know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don't believe everything you hear or read online," she added. "I'd appreciate privacy please. thanks for all your support."

Ronnie also released a statement following his release. Taking to his own Story feed, he penned, "I take all experiences as lessons. You learn who really cares about you when your [sic] down and out and than [sic] you see who doesn't! But I guess they call it the weeding process. Thank you to my real friends who haven't left my side and haven't betrayed me."