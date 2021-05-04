Pink Rewrites Her Will Thinking She Couldn't Survive 'Scary' COVID-19 Battle

WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

Offering more details about her ordeal with the coronavirus, the 'Just Give Me a Reason' hitmaker additionally recalls what she told her best friend when she thought it was over for her.

AceShowbiz - Pink has gotten candid about how terrifying her battle with COVID-19 was. Around one year after she and her son Jameson recovered from the coronavirus, the "Just Give Me a Reason" hitmaker confessed that she got so sick that she decided to rewrite her will.

In her new interview with Mark Wright for iHeart Radio, the 41-year-old singer recalled time when she and her son tested positive for the virus. "This is going to sound crazy, but we had COVID last year, very early in March and it was really really bad and I rewrote my will," she first opened up about her ordeal.

The wife of Carey Hart went on to spill on another measure she took after thinking she won't survive. "Jameson and I were really sick, and Carey and Willow [her husband and 9-year-old daughter] weren't, so you know at the point where I thought it was over for us," she detailed. "I called my best friend and I said, 'I just need you tell Willow how much I loved her.' "

When asked how bad her condition was, Pink stressed, "It was really really scary, and really bad." Elaborating further, she said, "And as a parent you think about 'what am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world?' This crazy world that we live in now and 'what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I ever get to tell them anything?' "

Being declared free from the virus, the mother of two composed a new hit titled "Everything I Know So Far". She noted that the song was inspired by her near-death experience, and is dedicated to her daughter Willow since it contains the life lessons she wished she could have passed on to the young girl should she succumb to the virus.

Pink revealed that she and her son contracted the coronavirus back in April 2020. "This illness is serious and real," she declared at the time. "People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."