 
 

Cardi B Quits Twitter Amid Backlash as She Releases Her Own Doll

The 'WAP' hitmaker has deactivated her Twitter account after facing criticisms from her fans for launching a custom doll instead of releasing her new studio album.

  • Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is taking time away from Twitter after receiving backlash from her impatient fans for releasing a custom doll rather than a new album.

The "WAP" rapper deactivated her Twitter account on Friday (05Mar21) after admitting she was tired of trying to please so many people.

"I have so much pressure," she raged in an Instagram Live video. "I'm working on a lot of s**t to please people... I wanna please my fans, because y'all been asking for something from me for a very long time that I can't say, and I'm doing it for ya... and it's like 'you're dropping a f**king doll, we want an album!' "

"How am I supposed to be rich? How am I supposed to build my net worth?"

The doll dropped on Friday, with Cardi boasting, "BARDI GANG!! I'm dropping my own doll TODAY! Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me. Thank you @officialrealwomenare This means sooo much."

"Visit the website now to reserve your doll. You only have 72 hours - so go! Don't miss out! GET IT HERE - www.realwomenare.com."

Revealing the idea behind her doll on "Today", Cardi said, "I have a two-year-old, right, and I buy dolls every time I go to Target and they expensive (sic). Somebody came with this idea to me and I'm like, 'That is great because I would love my daughter to play with a doll that looks like me.' "

"All these other dolls look like me, I might as well make one for myself. But then I also came up with a plan, because these dolls are supposed to represent different women. So I feel like after mine drops, I want to drop a doll of different artists. Then I also want to do fun things on Instagram and I want women that have different careers than me to tell me a little bit about their life and everything, and I want to pick them and I don't know, maybe I have a doll and she's a doctor, she's a nurse... Just different types of women and I want to display them and I want them to look beautiful just like me."

