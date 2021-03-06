 
 

Adele Finalizes Divorce With Simon Konecki

Adele Finalizes Divorce With Simon Konecki
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Chasing Pavement' singer has legally become single again after finalizing her divorce proceedings with estranged husband, two years after their separation.

  • Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Adele's divorce from Simon Konecki has reportedly been finalised, two years after their split.

The "Hello" singer and charity boss' marriage has officially been dissolved after a judge signed off on their settlement on Thursday (04Mar21), according to Us Weekly.

The pair represented themselves and will share joint custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo.

The divorce being finalised comes after it was recently claimed the exes reached an agreement on custody and assets in January, with the help of mediators.

  See also...

"This has been a very long time coming, but the sums of money involved and the assets are absolutely huge," a source told the website. "They made it very clear they didn't want to set lawyers on each other but the process hasn't been exactly straightforward all the same. The priority was making sure they did right by their son, Angelo."

"The first thing they agreed on was sharing custody, and since then it has been about dividing up the rest of their marital finances fairly. Fortunately they have managed to get there without an explosive public court case, slanging matches or scandalous claims about each other, and that gives them the best possible chance of staying on good terms in the future. There have been disagreements on the way but the mediation did its job."

The pair started dating in summer 2011 and the British singer gave birth to their son Angelo in October 2012.

Adele and Simon married in secret in 2016 and made a concerted effort to keep their relationship private.

Their separation after three years of marriage was confirmed in April 2019 while Adele filed court documents in Los Angeles five months later.

You can share this post!

Harry Styles to Romance David Dawson in New Movie 'My Policeman'

Cardi B Quits Twitter Amid Backlash as She Releases Her Own Doll

Related Posts
Adele Enlists Mediators to Help Settle Her Divorce With Simon Konecki

Adele Enlists Mediators to Help Settle Her Divorce With Simon Konecki

Adele Reaches Divorce Settlement With Simon Konecki

Adele Reaches Divorce Settlement With Simon Konecki

Adele Teams Up With Former Pearl Jam Drummer for New Music

Adele Teams Up With Former Pearl Jam Drummer for New Music

Adele Gets Apology From British Tabloid Over Chris Brown Rumor

Adele Gets Apology From British Tabloid Over Chris Brown Rumor

Most Read
Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine
Celebrity

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

Mariah Carey Sued by Estranged Brother Over Tell-All Book

Mariah Carey Sued by Estranged Brother Over Tell-All Book

Meghan Markle's Friend Claims She's Accused of Bullying Because of Her Skin Color

Meghan Markle's Friend Claims She's Accused of Bullying Because of Her Skin Color

Meghan Markle's Lawyers Allege the Palace Is Behind 'False' Bullying Accusations Against Her

Meghan Markle's Lawyers Allege the Palace Is Behind 'False' Bullying Accusations Against Her

Phora Gets Shot at on His Way to Las Vegas Meet and Greet, One Is Injured

Phora Gets Shot at on His Way to Las Vegas Meet and Greet, One Is Injured

Keyshia Cole's Sister Elite Noel Accuses Singer of Underpaying Her

Keyshia Cole's Sister Elite Noel Accuses Singer of Underpaying Her