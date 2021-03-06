Harry Styles to Romance David Dawson in New Movie 'My Policeman'

WENN/Carnival Films Movie

The One Direction member will embark on an onscreen romantic relationship with the 'Ripper Street' actor for a new movie set in time when being gay was illegal.

AceShowbiz - David Dawson will play Harry Styles' lover in "My Policeman".

The "Ripper Street" actor will play Patrick Hazelwood in the upcoming movie opposite the former One Direction singer as Tom Burgess, the titular cop, and Emma Corrin as Tom's wife Marion.

The movie is based on Bethan Roberts' 2012 novel and begins in the 1990s when the elderly invalid Patrick goes to the home of Tom and Marion, prompting a journey back in time to explore the sexual politics of the 1950s, a time when homosexuality was illegal.

And according to the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye, bosses on the Amazon Films-backed picture - which will be directed by Michael Grandage - have hired Linus Roache to play the older Tom, alongside Rupert Everett as Patrick and Gina McKee as Marion.

In the novel, the story plays out in the form of two journals, one from Marion and one from Patrick, offering their contrasting views of Tom.

Filming is scheduled to begin on location in London and the South East of England in April (21) from a screenplay penned by Philadelphia writer Ron Nyswaner, with more intimate scenes shot in an unspecified major studio.

Harry Styles was last seen on the big screen in Christopher Nolan's 2017 war movie "Dunkirk".

The "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker recently filmed "Don't Worry Darling" with Florence Pugh and Chris Pine among others.

Olivia Wilde takes on the double duty as a director and cast member. It's her second directorial project following her 2019 critically-acclaimed coming-of-age film "Booksmart".