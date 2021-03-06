 
 

'Ginny and Georgia' Star Thanks Fans for Support as Taylor Swift Calls the Show 'Lazy' and 'Sexist'

Antonia Gentry is grateful for support from her fans after the 'Love Story' hitmaker fires back at the actress' Netflix show for taking a dig at the singer over her love life.

  • Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Antonia Gentry, the star of Netflix's "Ginny & Georgia", has thanked fans for their support after backlash from a joke referencing Taylor Swift on the show.

The "Love Story" singer took aim at the programme earlier this week, following the joke, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," she tweeted. "How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse s**t as FuNnY."

Gentry, who stars as Ginny Miller in the show, didn't address the Swift situation directly in her lengthy post on Instagram, but instead used the opportunity to thank her devotees for their unwavering support.

"Thank you for the love and support you have shown me and our show, Ginny and Georgia, over the last week. I never would have imagined something like this as a young girl - that is, having a voice capable of impact," she wrote.

"It is so meaningful to see the hundreds of messages from fans in my inbox who feel seen, heard and understood because of the show and its characters. It has also been fun to hear from those who were just happy to be along for an entertaining ride."

She went on to add that playing Ginny Miller gave her the opportunity to reflect a character that was more true to her own identity than anything she'd seen portrayed on screen before.

"Finally, a character who was just as confused and imperfect as I was gets a chance to exist. Ginny Miller, though fictional, is a character who reflects all of life's contradictions and imperfections," she said.

"She is a character among many in the show who implicate us all. She shows us our own biases, prejudices and injustices. She loves, she lies and she stands up for what she believes in - even though she may not have all of her facts straight."

"She makes mistakes -- morally, mentally, physically, emotionally -- and not just within herself, but within the broken world she lives in," Gentry said, saying that she is "delighted" to work with "talented, earnest and honest women who aren't afraid of pulling back the curtain and exposing all of life's intricacies -- the good and the bad, all with a glass of wine in hand, and a tongue in cheek."

Concluding, Gentry thanked "all of the people who have sent hundreds of messages about feeling seen for the first time, whether through Ginny or another character in Ginny and Georgia" for their "voices and inspiration."

