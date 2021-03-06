 
 

Drake Releases Three New Songs From 'Scary Hours 2'

Drake Releases Three New Songs From 'Scary Hours 2'
WENN
Music

The 'Scorpion' star has delighted his loyal devotees as he releases three tracks from a follow-up to his 2018 mini album 'Scary Hours' to tide fans over his next studio installment.

  • Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake has released three news songs on "Scary Hours 2".

After teasing a follow-up to his 2018 EP "Scary Hours", the hip-hop superstar has delivered three new tracks on the sequel: "What's Next", "Wants and Needs" featuring Lil Baby, and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" with Rick Ross.

Fans are currently awaiting a release date for the rapper's upcoming album, "Certified Lover Boy", which he delayed to focus on his recovery from knee surgery.

The LP was set to arrive in January (21), but he decided to push back the release because all of his "energy” went into healing from the operation he had last year.

  See also...

In a statement to fans on his Instagram Story, Drake wrote, "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery."

"I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January. I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021. (sic)"

So far, the Grammy-winner has released the lead single, "Laugh Now Cry Later", featuring Lil Durk.

Drake previously admitted he expects some people to "hate on" his new record like they did 2016's "Views".

Responding to a fan who said "Views" "be hittin' different" four years later, Drake replied, "They hated on Views just like they will CLB (Certified Lover Boy) but it's music to evolve to."

Drake's last studio album was 2018's "Scorpion".

You can share this post!

'Ginny and Georgia' Star Thanks Fans for Support as Taylor Swift Calls the Show 'Lazy' and 'Sexist'

Prince Philip Transferred Back to King Edwards VII's Hospital After Heart Surgery
Related Posts
Drake Pushes for Verzuz Battle Between Usher and Justin Timberlake

Drake Pushes for Verzuz Battle Between Usher and Justin Timberlake

Drake Postpones New Album as He's Drained by Recovery From Surgery

Drake Postpones New Album as He's Drained by Recovery From Surgery

Drake Makes History by Breaking Spotify's 50 Billion Streams Record

Drake Makes History by Breaking Spotify's 50 Billion Streams Record

Drake Angered NBA Coach for Showing Late When Hitching a Ride on Team's Plane

Drake Angered NBA Coach for Showing Late When Hitching a Ride on Team's Plane

Most Read
Jimmy Fallon and John Legend Parody a Year in Quarantine With Hilarious Song 'March Again'
Music

Jimmy Fallon and John Legend Parody a Year in Quarantine With Hilarious Song 'March Again'

Robin Thicke Turns Bank Robbery Experience Into Song for Lil Wayne's Grammy-Winning Album

Robin Thicke Turns Bank Robbery Experience Into Song for Lil Wayne's Grammy-Winning Album

Karol G and J Balvin Dominate 2021 Latin AMAs Nominations

Karol G and J Balvin Dominate 2021 Latin AMAs Nominations

Jhene Aiko Set to Host 2021 Grammy Awards' Pre-Show Ceremony

Jhene Aiko Set to Host 2021 Grammy Awards' Pre-Show Ceremony

YBN Almighty Jay Slams 'Fraud' Who Leads to YBN Disbandment

YBN Almighty Jay Slams 'Fraud' Who Leads to YBN Disbandment

Nick Jonas Writes New Album After Feeling 'Disconnected' From Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas Writes New Album After Feeling 'Disconnected' From Priyanka Chopra

Sugababes Call Off 20th Anniversary Reunion Plans

Sugababes Call Off 20th Anniversary Reunion Plans

The Game Denies Allegations That He Scams Unsigned Artists

The Game Denies Allegations That He Scams Unsigned Artists

Adam Levine Says Maroon 5's New Album Is 'Finished, Mastered, and Delivered'

Adam Levine Says Maroon 5's New Album Is 'Finished, Mastered, and Delivered'

Justin Bieber Robs a Bank for Love in 'Hold On' Music Video

Justin Bieber Robs a Bank for Love in 'Hold On' Music Video

Tory Lanez's New Album 'Playboy' Comes 'From a Place of Hurt and Vulnerability'

Tory Lanez's New Album 'Playboy' Comes 'From a Place of Hurt and Vulnerability'

Drake Releases Three New Songs From 'Scary Hours 2'

Drake Releases Three New Songs From 'Scary Hours 2'