Meghan Markle Finds Royal Exit With Prince Harry 'Really Liberating'

The Duchess of Sussex says it's really liberating to make a choice on your own as she talks about life before and after walking away from the royal life in U.K. with her husband.

Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Duchess of Sussex has hinted that she was confined by Royal life as she shared how "liberating" it is for her to be able to make choices on her own again in the latest teaser clip of her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the new clip, Meghan recalls a previous conversation with Oprah in which she said she would be unable to take part in an interview with her.

"I couldn't have said yes then - that wasn't my choice to make," Meghan says in the newly released clip which debuted on Friday (5Mar21).

"As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be - it's really liberating to be able to have the right and privilege in some way to be able to say yes... to be able to just make a choice on your own and be able to speak for yourself."

The interview, which will be broadcast in the U.S. on Sunday (7Mar21), and the U.K on ITV the following day, comes as officials at Queen Elizabeth II's royal residence, Buckingham Palace, have launched an investigation into claims suggesting Prince Harry's wife mistreated aides at their former Kensington Palace home.

The Duchess has denied the accusations and expressed sadness at "this latest attack on her character."

Meanwhile, the Royal Family has been accused of "double standards" by Harry and Meghan's biographer, Omid Scobie, for carrying out an inquiry while not doing the same into Prince Andrew.