Jack Osbourne Credits Effort to Stay Fit for Helping Him Avoid Multiple Sclerosis Flare-Ups

In a new interview, the son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne opens up about how rough 2020 has been to the members of his famous family in terms of their health beings.

Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - TV personality Jack Osbourne has thrown himself into exercise because maintaining an active lifestyle has helped him avoid multiple sclerosis flare-ups.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne's son was diagnosed with the nervous system disorder in 2012, but the now 35-year-old has found that staying fit is the best way for him to manage the potentially debilitating condition.

"I'm feeling really, really well. You know, I haven't had any significant MS flare-ups in a long time," he told People magazine. "I exercise a lot. I do a bunch of jujitsu. I'm great."

Jack hasn't been the only member of his famous family to keep a close eye on his health over the past year, admitting 2020 was a "rough" time for everyone, as rocker Ozzy struggled with Parkinson's disease and his recovery from a broken neck, and Sharon battled the coronavirus in December, three months after two of his three young daughters tested positive, too.

"The last year has been a real rough one on so many levels, but yeah, dad's doing well and mum had a bit of a rough patch with COVID," Jack said.

Sharon is now doing well, but Jack added, "Even if it's bad, she'd never let you know. She's got that real British stiff upper lip."

In another interview, Jack talked about the emotional toll of living with MS. Calling it "the toughest part," the father of three explained to Health magazine, "Depression is one of the most common symptoms that people with MS share. It's kind of like the elephant in the room. I even had it the week leading up to my wedding, and I certainly had nothing to be depressed about."

"I look at my two daughters and, not to get overly sappy, but there is that notion where if they get married, I might not be able to walk them down the aisle," he went on sharing his concern about the future. "I can get kind of heavy with it. There are times it just comes out of nowhere and really kicks me in the a**."