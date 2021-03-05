Stanley Tucci Jokes About Having Whole New Career Thanks to Viral Instagram Video

Instagram Celebrity

During an interview on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', 'The Devil Wears Prada' actor talks about accidentally becoming a social media sensation during U.K.'s first coronavirus lockdown.

AceShowbiz - Actor Stanley Tucci has become an unlikely social media sensation during the coronavirus pandemic - and it all happened by accident.

During the first round of the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown in spring 2020, Stanley was asked by his British wife, Felicity Blunt, if he'd help cheer up staff at the London talent company, where she's an agent, with a fun video.

Stanley got to work, showing off his mixology skills on camera, the staff members loved his cocktail tips - and the rest is Instagram history.

"This was a complete fluke," he told "Live with Kelly and Ryan" of his soaring virtual following, which now numbers more than 600,000 fans on the platform. "We did it around the first lockdown and then she [Felicity] said, 'Well maybe put it on your Instagram'. Then it went viral and now I have a whole new career."

But Tucci is not too surprised, because he knows "a great deal" about whipping up adult beverages. "When I was young, I was a bartender for a summer and Christmas vacation," he remembered. "This is 1979 or something, and I learned a great deal about making cocktails... I loved it."

And he admitted he's really enjoying his side job behind the bar, "It's awfully fun to do it!"

Stanley made his virtual appearance on "Live" to promote "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy". This CNN documentary series followed "The Hunger Games" actor as he explores the culinary scene and regions throughout the country. Premiering on Valentine's Day, its first episode highlights Naples, the Amalfi Coast and Rome.