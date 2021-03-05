 
 

Stanley Tucci Jokes About Having Whole New Career Thanks to Viral Instagram Video

Stanley Tucci Jokes About Having Whole New Career Thanks to Viral Instagram Video
Instagram
Celebrity

During an interview on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', 'The Devil Wears Prada' actor talks about accidentally becoming a social media sensation during U.K.'s first coronavirus lockdown.

  • Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Stanley Tucci has become an unlikely social media sensation during the coronavirus pandemic - and it all happened by accident.

During the first round of the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown in spring 2020, Stanley was asked by his British wife, Felicity Blunt, if he'd help cheer up staff at the London talent company, where she's an agent, with a fun video.

Stanley got to work, showing off his mixology skills on camera, the staff members loved his cocktail tips - and the rest is Instagram history.

"This was a complete fluke," he told "Live with Kelly and Ryan" of his soaring virtual following, which now numbers more than 600,000 fans on the platform. "We did it around the first lockdown and then she [Felicity] said, 'Well maybe put it on your Instagram'. Then it went viral and now I have a whole new career."

  See also...

But Tucci is not too surprised, because he knows "a great deal" about whipping up adult beverages. "When I was young, I was a bartender for a summer and Christmas vacation," he remembered. "This is 1979 or something, and I learned a great deal about making cocktails... I loved it."

And he admitted he's really enjoying his side job behind the bar, "It's awfully fun to do it!"

Stanley made his virtual appearance on "Live" to promote "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy". This CNN documentary series followed "The Hunger Games" actor as he explores the culinary scene and regions throughout the country. Premiering on Valentine's Day, its first episode highlights Naples, the Amalfi Coast and Rome.

You can share this post!

Jack Osbourne Credits Effort to Stay Fit for Helping Him Avoid Multiple Sclerosis Flare-Ups

Report: Ryan Reynolds Furious Over Disney's Censorship on 'Deadpool 3'
Related Posts
Stanley Tucci Confesses to Still Grieving for Late Wife 11 Years After Her Passing

Stanley Tucci Confesses to Still Grieving for Late Wife 11 Years After Her Passing

Stanley Tucci Shares Family Recipes in Self-Isolation Diary

Stanley Tucci Shares Family Recipes in Self-Isolation Diary

Stanley Tucci Reveals How He and Co-Stars Unwind After Long Day on Set

Stanley Tucci Reveals How He and Co-Stars Unwind After Long Day on Set

Stanley Tucci Welcomes Fifth Child, His Second With Wife Felicity Blunt

Stanley Tucci Welcomes Fifth Child, His Second With Wife Felicity Blunt

Most Read
Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter
Celebrity

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

Cole Sprouse Spotted Enjoying Brunch Date With Ari Fournier

Cole Sprouse Spotted Enjoying Brunch Date With Ari Fournier

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease

Meghan Markle's Lawyers Allege the Palace Is Behind 'False' Bullying Accusations Against Her

Meghan Markle's Lawyers Allege the Palace Is Behind 'False' Bullying Accusations Against Her