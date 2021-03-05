Beyonce's Father Labels Those Comparing His Daughter to Chloe Bailey 'Idiots'

Instagram Celebrity

Mathew Knowles, the former manager of Destiny's Child, describes the comparison between the 'Crazy in Love' singer and the Chloe x Halle star as 'insulting.'

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles' father has made it clear that his superstar daughter is incomparable. When asked about his thoughts on the comparison between the "Halo" singer and young prodigy Chloe Bailey, Mathew Knowles was quick to slam those seeking resemblance between the two as "idiots."

The 69-year-old businessman was met with such question when making a virtual appearance on "Leah's Lemonade". Asked whether he saw Chloe as having the same potential as young Beyonce, he first replied, "You've got to be kidding me, right? You're asking me that question? Are you actually serious that you are comparing that young lady to Beyonce?"

After host Leah A. Henry noted that people think the Chloe x Halle star could play her daughter in a potential biopic, Mathew answered, "Okay, if you're talking about a movie, not talent-wise." He then added, "Talent-wise? Are you telling me talent-wise, somebody is an idiot enough to compare her to Beyonce, talent-wise?"

"Are there people saying her talent is equal to Beyonce? They're idiots. Period," the former manager of Destiny's Child went on arguing. "That's actually insulting to Beyonce. I mean, if you want to call out some like Barbra Streisand or you know, some people like that, like come on, man, really?… I want to get off this topic. I don't even want to talk about it."

Mathew's offensive remarks about Chloe in the live interview has prompted one of YouTube viewers to call him "cringe-y." Matthew himself explained why he got emotional, before deciding to leave the the chat by stating, "What's turned into a wonderful interview, is now ending up on some bulls**t."

While Mathew seemed to belittle Chloe's talent, his daughter Beyonce has helped nurture the 22-year-old's potential along with her sister Halle Bailey. The "Crazy in Love" songstress signed them to her Parkwood label in 2016. Neither Beyonce nor Chloe has yet to respond to Mathew's comments.