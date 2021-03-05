 
 

Phora Gets Shot at on His Way to Las Vegas Meet and Greet, One Is Injured

Phora Gets Shot at on His Way to Las Vegas Meet and Greet, One Is Injured
Instagram
Celebrity

Instagram Story videos posted by the California rapper show him and his crew rushing to safety while someone in his yellow Lamborghini is bleeding, possibly from a gunshot wound.

  • Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Another day, another hip-hop star got involved in a shooting. California rapper Phora has been forced to cancel his planned meet and greet after he and his crew got shot at on the highway while they were on the way to the event in Las Vegas.

The "Open Letter" spitter was driving his yellow Lamborghini on Wednesday night, March 3 when it was showered with bullets and someone in his car appeared to get struck. In a video posted by the 26-year-old star on his Instagram Story, he checked on the person, who appeared to be his manager, as he urged everyone to move.

"Are you good?" he asked the man sitting on the passenger seat, who screamed in pain as he pressed on his wound which was bleeding. "We gotta get the f**k outta here. Let's go, let's go!" he yelled in panic, before what sounds like a gunshot was heard and the video abruptly ended. The video also showed two holes on the hood of his car, likely getting hit by the bullets.

  See also...

His record label Yours Truly has released a statement confirming the shooting and announcing the cancellation of the meet and greet in Las Vegas, which was supposed to take place on Thursday afternoon, March 4, and other similar events in Los Angeles and Rd National City, planned for Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6, respectively.

"Due to the unexpected events that have occurred, the meet and greet in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Diego are cancelled," the statement released on Thursday read. "Last night Photo and members of the Yours Truly team were shot at on the highway while headed to Las Vegas for a meet and greet. No further details are available at this time."

It continued, "The shooting is currently under investigation and we will provide details/updates as soon as we receive them. Please send love and keep everyone in your prayers." There's no word who was injured in the incident and if Phora got injured that night.

Instead of showing their sympathy, some people, however, criticized Phora for recording the incident for clout instead of helping his injured crew member. "Doing it for attention," one person accused the rapper.

"It's sickening that even in a crisis people will pickup their phones to record. It's sick & disgusting," a second commenter remarked. Another baffled person demanded, "man put ya phone down man help ya dude out."

You can share this post!

Justin Bieber Robs a Bank for Love in 'Hold On' Music Video

Beyonce's Father Labels Those Comparing His Daughter and Chloe Bailey 'Idiots'
Most Read
Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter
Celebrity

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

Cole Sprouse Spotted Enjoying Brunch Date With Ari Fournier

Cole Sprouse Spotted Enjoying Brunch Date With Ari Fournier

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease